Partnerships work best when both parties find common ground, or in this case, a common mountain slope.
The Northshire Area Trail System, a mountain bike trail-building organization, received the green light from the Town of Dorset to build new mountain bike trails on Owls Head Town Forest. Volunteers were making progress, but needed some extra help.
Middle school students at The Dorset School, meanwhile, were looking for ways to unwind after mornings of year-end state testing for reading and math — and 15 months of pandemic restrictions. They had more than the average youthful energy to spare.
So for four afternoons in May, after the academic testing, it was “off to work we go!” for TDS middle school student volunteers.
They dropped their book bags and picked up work gloves and cans of insect repellent as they headed into the woods to clear a trail for mountain biking. Swatting away a typically annoying fly as a light rain began to fall, one TDS sixth-grade girl said, “I’m not a big fan of wildlife, but I love being outside with my friends.”
The students were assigned a one-mile section of a new, flat mountain bike trail designed for kids that twists and turns on climbs to stay fun and easy for beginners.
In the future, it will be part of the larger network of mountain bike trails at Dorset’s Owls Head Town Forest spearheaded by the Northshire Area Trail System in partnership.
Adult volunteers with NATS went out with saws and loppers in the weeks before the students’ field trip days to clear and mark the path, leaving brush on the ground.
The students’ job was to have many hands make light work and clear the cut saplings, logs and branches off the pending path. They followed a map and searched for pink flags that NATS volunteers had placed to mark the trail.
“There are so many benefits of this work for the kids,” says TDS humanities instructor, Katherine Monahan. “Teamwork, communications skills, and the opportunity to take pride and ownership in building something that can last for years.”
For some TDS students, the fact that they were avid mountain bikers provided added incentive. Eighth-graders George Thompson and Chase Cassan are looking forward to the day they can ride the trail they helped build. “I’ve been riding bikes with my family since I was 3 years old,” Thompson said. “I hope this trail becomes a benefit to our whole community.”
Cassan explained how mountain biking adds a fresh perspective to being outdoors.
“I love the stillness and solitude of walking in the woods,” Cassan said. “It’s so peaceful. But riding a mountain bike adds speed to nature. I love feeling the wind on my face and hitting the jumps.”
Work on the kids’ trail will continue this summer and fall, with sights on a 1.7 mile-long loop to be completed by the end of the year. Contact natsvmba@gmail.com if you want to volunteer to help.
“[NATS’s] vision for this beginner-level trail is that those new to mountain biking, especially kids, can have a welcoming place to go to practice and learn,” said volunteer coordinator Els Van Woert. “Mountain biking is a great way for kids to be active in nature and have fun, and it’s been wonderful to see local kids helping build a trail they can soon enjoy.”
On the final afternoon, the students cheered as they cleared away the final log and gathered up their gear for the ride back to school. They had met the challenge and it felt great.