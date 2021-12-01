BRATTLEBORO — Downtown art galleries will celebrate Brattleboro’s Arts Community First Friday Stroll on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event, aimed to capture the celebratory spirit of Gallery Walk, features Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, River Gallery School, Vermont Artisan Designs, Gallery in the Woods, Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts, Harmony Collective, 118 Elliot, Wheelhouse Clay Center and Vermont Center for Photography.
Teta Hilsdon, co-owner of Wheelhouse Clay Center, said the most recent iteration of Gallery Walk, which had the vibe of a street fair, livened up downtown.
“It was really nice to see downtown feel really celebratory,” Hilsdon said. “A lot of people who’d never been in our shop before came in and noticed we were here.”
She said the center is mostly a makerspace with tours, demonstrations and some items for sale. During Friday’s event, there will be a 15 percent discount available to all who mention the promotion.
Vermont Artisan Designs is featuring the works of Dominic Koval, Appel Bronstein and John Dimick. “Koval’s new abstract works are colorful and crisp. Bronstein’s new works are oils that capture the imagination. Dimick’s works include watercolors of Brattleboro’s downtown as well as surrounding areas,” said Greg Worden, of Vermont Artisan designs.
Holiday music will be performed by Laura Hoskins on the gallery’s grand piano from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Even if you’re not in the market for art, it’s just nice sometimes to take a little bit of a break to look at things that are nice and inspiring,” Worden said. “It’s nice see what people’s creativity has brought out through the year.”
In Gallery 34 at the River Gallery School, artist Orly Hasbani will be exhibiting oil paintings and drawings of scenes from life. In the Main Street Studio, the Postcard show and sale is on display. The postcards are original works of art for $5 each. All proceeds go to the school’s scholarship fund.
At Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts, all are invited to a memorial exhibition for artist Jackie Abrams, who died Nov. 6. This special exhibit opens Friday and continues through Jan. 9, and contains vessels created over the last few months of Abrams’ life. Many of the galleries are also participating in the Holly Days, Holly Nights special deals program, taking place Friday through Sunday.