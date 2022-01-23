BRATTLEBORO — Citing the proposal’s failure to meet standards within the zoning district, the Development Review Board denied an application seeking permission to construct a single family home at 55 Black Mountain Road.
Wednesday’s decision won’t be finalized until reviewed by Board Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa within the next several weeks, Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said. Once signed, the decision becomes official and can be appealed.
In the spring, a home was demolished on the property that falls under the town’s service center zoning district. According to draft minutes from Wednesday’s board meeting, Hasegawa “reported out from the deliberative session that the board found that the proposal did not meet the dimensional standard for minimum height, or the building standard for orientation towards the street, or the mixed use, higher density character of the district as established in the town plan future land use map and the district purpose statement, or compatibility with the planned commercial and higher density residential uses intended for the district.”
John Brunelle told the Reformer he would be speaking with Bannon and other town staff about his options going forward. Brunelle, whose former construction company built the nearby retirement homes at Black Mountain Estates and whose daughter co-owns the property at 55 Black Mountain Road, presented plans to the board during a hearing Wednesday.
“We’re basically proposing to just build a small, one-level, single-family home with a two-car garage in place of the kind of a home that had been there,” Brunelle said. “There was a small home there before with a garage underneath it. We’re just going to put a garage beside it.”
Brunelle described the property being “tucked up right up against the cemetery” on Black Mountain Road.
“And there’s some big, beautiful locust trees and there’s some nice maples,” he said. “Basically every tree that’s in now can stay.”
Brunelle said “a little run-down green house” has been on the property since the 1950s or 1960s and remained unoccupied for about a decade.
“My daughter purchased it and she’s been trying to do something with it to make good use of it,” he said. “We’ve tried a few different things but this is the most practical use of it.”
Brunelle said the proposed layout had to do with having a nice view and lawn, practical driveway and effectively managing stormwater runoff.
“It’s going to look right as rain,” he said. “Any other way, it would almost look crooked sitting there.”
Hasegawa told Brunelle the front door of the house should face the road, according to building standards for the service center district. She also said the garage doors should either by on the side or the back of the house, and the building needs to be at least 24 feet tall.
Board member Nora Dissinger said she wanted to speak privately as a board in deliberative session to discuss whether conditional use approval could be granted. After coming out deliberative session, the board voted 5-1 against the proposal.
Gary Stroud voted in favor and Dan Handy did not participate in the vote.