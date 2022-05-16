DUMMERSTON — People helped out during the Dummerston School Community Work Day that took place this past Saturday. Around 40 parents, community members and students helping spread wood chips, construct garden beds and fencing, and a host of other activities to contribute to our playground and outdoor renovation project. They have been fundraising as a school since last summer and volunteers have largely driven the many changes that have taken place.
Brandon Dobnick, a resident of Stamford, Vt., and a competitive tree climber, trains on the largest American sycamore tree in Vermont at The Harmonyville Store in Townshend, Vt., on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Veterans and school children from St. Michael’s Catholic School place American flags on graves at Locust Ridge Cemetery in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Members of the Brattleboro Rotary Club get an education in the game of Cornhole as members of Youth Services held a demonstration on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Youth Services members were raising awareness for their fundraiser “CORNSTOCK: Cornhole for a Cause!” which will be held on Saturda…
Students from Brattleboro Area Middle School and Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., held a walk-out for abortion rights on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The students marched around the school reciting chants as they walked.
Crews battle a multiple-alarm structure fire at 64 East Dover Road, in Wilmington, Vt., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.