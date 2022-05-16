Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DUMMERSTON — People helped out during the Dummerston School Community Work Day that took place this past Saturday. Around 40 parents, community members and students helping spread wood chips, construct garden beds and fencing, and a host of other activities to contribute to our playground and outdoor renovation project. They have been fundraising as a school since last summer and volunteers have largely driven the many changes that have taken place.