HINSDALE N.H. — For 20 years, from 1963 to 1983, Doris B. Smith served as the librarian of the Hinsdale school library.
She was the school's first librarian, but she also taught English, economics and civics at the school and served as assistant principal from 1944 to 1981.
Last week, members of her family, former students, administrators, school board members and faculty gathered in the school's library, which was dedicated in her name.
"Her legacy is one of unwavering dedication, passion for learning and a commitment to nurturing the minds of countless students for an impressive 40 years starting in 1941," said April Anderson, chairwoman of the School Board. "She served our school community in various capacities, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all those she encountered."
"For someone who never had her as a teacher, but grew up with her solely in the grandparent world, knowing that her legacy is living on in this building and through this space is tremendous," said Melissa Smith, of Amherst, N.H., the second youngest granddaughter of Doris Smith, who died in 2003. "I grew up my whole life being taught by teachers who taught with her or were taught by her, or both."
Melissa, who graduated from Hinsdale in 2005, worked with her father, John Dell Smith, who graduated from Hinsdale in 1970, to have the library named after Doris.
"She was the driving force for the creation of the library in Hinsdale at the school," said John. "She started it before it was federally mandated. She put her life into this building."
"Her impact on the lives of students, colleagues and the entire school community cannot be overstated," said Anderson, who noted Doris was known as "DBS."
"The library, such as DBS herself," said Anderson, "will serve as a beacon of knowledge, a sanctuary for learning, a place where students can explore the vastness of the world throughout literature. It will be a space where imaginations are sparked, dreams are nurtured, and the pursuit of knowledge is cultivated."
John Dell Smith said it was incredibly important that students these days have a sanctuary, a quiet place to read and learn.
"There's so much strife," he said. "So much uncertainty. It's good to have a place that you can center on."
Doris Beaudreault was born in 1916, in Chicopee, Mass., graduating from Westfield, Mass., State College in 1937, and earning a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1938.
In 1940, she moved to Hinsdale and married Leland O. Smith, who died in 1973. She had three sons, who themselves each had three daughters. All of Smith's children and grandchildren graduated from Hinsdale.
In 1981, the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen proclaimed June 13 Doris B. Smith Day in acknowledgment of her 40-year teaching career.
During the dedication, quotes from former students and teachers scrolled down a screen in a corner of the library.
"Every Friday in civics, we presented news articles," remembered Patrick O'Connor. "One kid told the story the 1,500 pound bull moose that appeared in Brattleboro up on Putney Road (before the shopping centers were built). The guy in front of me turned around and in a loud stage whisper said, "1,500 pounds? That's a lot of bull!" The response was immediate and harsh."
"I was never in one of her classes, but she had the respect of everyone in the school," said Cheryl A. Todd. "She lived the closest of any teacher, and if it snowed, she would walk the half mile to school and unlock [the school] so those of us who could get there did, and a snow day did not have to be called.
"Such a great person, but my real appreciation for her was civics class where she told us to read all sources of the news so you can view all sides and never forget common sense," said David Bean.
"She never raised her voice but you knew if she was displeased with behavior in the classroom," said Diane Gormly. "It was Mrs. Smith that made me realize the power of 'the look.' I promised myself I would master 'the look' when I became a teacher and it served me well when I taught 8th grade. You never have to raise your voice if you have 'the look' in your pocket."
Anderson said during the dedication that Doris B. Smith's memory will forever be cherished and her influence will be remembered for generations to come.
"Let her legacy inspire you to continue your pursuit of knowledge and to make a positive impact on the world around you," said Anderson. "To her former colleagues, we acknowledge the profound influence you and Doris had on each other's lives. As you enter this library may it be a place where memories are shared, stories are engaged, exchanged, and the bond you formed with her is forever cherished."
She said she hopes the library will be "a constant reminder of the importance of nurturing the minds of our students, just as Doris did for so many years. Let it serve as a symbol of dedication and passion that drives our educational institution."