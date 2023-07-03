GUILFORD — The Guilford Central School Farm to School Program brought out young community members to learn about and help improve their community through fun agricultural and educational activities.
Area businesses donated supplies, plants and compost for the students to use. Items included plants from Walker Farm in East Dummerston, fruit trees from Scott Farm in Dummerston, compost from Windham Solid Waste Management District in Brattleboro, mulch from Mayotte’s Tree Service in Guilford, perennial garden planning and installation from Helen O’Donnell of the Bunker Farm in Dummerston, seeds from High Mowing Organic Seeds in Wolcott, and workshops brought by the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
The Guilford Central School’s faculty and staff are grateful for these local contributions.