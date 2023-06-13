WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School board formally approved a two-year contract with new principal Kelly O’Ryan Monday night to replace John Broadley, and learned that assistant principal Jennifer MacKay is also leaving.
O’Ryan will be paid $108,000 the first year, according to the contract, which is a public document, and $111,240 the second year. O’Ryan attended her first meeting Monday night, as principal-in-waiting.
The board meeting marked the first time in about five years there was a new chairman, as Jason Terry of Rockingham, who had been elected vice chairman back in March, took over the chairmanship duties.
Former Chairwoman Molly Banik of Westminster, who tendered a surprising resignation last week, had been on the board for 14 years, according to Terry.
Terry, in a follow-up interview, said he had called Banik after she had resigned last week and tried to convince her to reconsider her resignation.
But Terry said she had her mind made up and wouldn’t consider returning to the board. “I reached out to her. I’ve grown to like Molly,” said Terry, citing her “straight forwardness” as a big asset in running the school board.
During Monday night’s meeting, Director June Streeter of Westminster chided fellow board members for not reaching out to Banik and asking her to reconsider her decision.
Streeter acknowledged that Banik “made an honest mistake,” during her turn to interview O’Ryan, although she didn’t say exactly what that mistake was.
“A few of us were very cut throat about it,” she said, saying the board had lost a dedicated and knowledgeable leader.
Streeter didn’t respond to a message seeking clarification.
During the open interview of O’Ryan, held on May 24, Banik had asked O’Ryan how she could balance the responsibilities of being a mother of three young children and the time-consuming job of a high school principal, and whether she had the time to devote to the school.
O’Ryan, who is the current diversity and equity and Title IX coordinator for the high school and supervisory union, told Banik that she had discussed her job application with her children and she was prepared to give BFUHS her best.
Banik’s questions prompted a quick and critical social media response, and Streeter said other board members had raised questions as well.
As for MacKay, Terry said that she had told him last week at the school that she was leaving for a job closer to her home in Keene, N.H.
Departing Principal John Broadley had noted in his principal’s report that Superintendent Andrew Haas had asked both himself and MacKay to vacate the building by June 21, the last day of the school year.
“The superintendent has asked that both Jennifer MacKay and myself make June 21 our last day in the building,” Broadley wrote in his principal’s report, which he read to the board Monday night.
He said he hoped to “transfer as much of my institutional knowledge in the time frame.”
Haas couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
Broadley noted that he would use vacation time for the rest of the month. His last day working for the high school is June 30.
Terry, who has had four children graduate from BFUHS, and still has two in the school, said improved communication between the school board, the community, the administration, the staff and students is a priority for him.
“I really believe that schools and the kids are the foundation of what we are trying to fix” in our society, said Terry. “The kids are the foundation. I do love my town.”
“I know I’m going to make mistakes,” he told the board, and he apologized for the lengthy agenda on Monday. He said he has the 10 months remaining on his three-year term to make an impact. He said later he didn’t know if he would run for re-election. “I’m going to bet on myself,” said Terry, who a few weeks ago, frustrated with the lack of action by Broadley, filled potholes in the school’s driveway himself.
As for O’Ryan, Terry said he was “super-excited” about her joining the school’s administration.
“I’m committed to better communication,” he said.