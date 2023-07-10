BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro branch of the American Association of University Women has awarded college scholarships to three local women in memory of longtime member Adelaide “Addie” Minott, who died May 2.
The scholarships were given to Abigail Towle, Magdalena Keppel and Alisa Arroyo.
Towle graduated from Leland and Gray Union High School and plans to study physics, astronomy and creative writing at Stonehill College.
Keppel, a Brattleboro Union High School graduate, will pursue studies in nursing at the University of Vermont with an interest in pediatrics and childhood development.
Arroyo, of Brattleboro, is the mature scholarship awardee. She is entering her senior year at Keene State College, where she is majoring in safety and occupational health applied sciences.
This year’s scholarships were given in memory of Minott, a graduate of Skidmore College who promoted equity for girls in sports during her career as a physical education teacher, serving as Vermont representative to the National Association of Girls and Women in Sport as Title IX was being enacted.
Active as a Girl Scout leader, school board member, president of the Guilford Historical Society, an organizer of Vermont History Expo and founder, with her husband Addison, of the Green River Preservation Trust, she also found time to head the branch’s annual book sale that raised funds for scholarships for women and girls.
“I always admired Addie for her warm personality, taking on big projects such as the book sale, the seeming ease with which she took on challenging projects and carried them through. She was an amazing woman,” said fellow branch member Marion Daley in tribute to Minott at her recent memorial service.
Norma Shakun, Karen Davis, Melanie Crosby and Michele Delhaye served as members of this year’s scholarship selection committee.
AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Information about the Brattleboro branch is available by contacting Membership V.P. Cassie Freese at 802-254-0030.