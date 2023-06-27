BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Career Center held its awards and scholarship ceremony on June 6, with 14 seniors from the various schools that send students to the Career Center receiving a total of 19 awards and scholarships.
In the category of Business, Maribeth Cornell, adult services coordinator presented the Brattleboro Savings and Loan scholarship to Brattleboro Union High School senior Brooke Whelan, who also received the Thomas Family Scholarship from Eleanor Thomas.
Under the pathway of Forestry and Natural Resources, five awards and scholarships were presented. Forestry instructor Errold Nelson presented the James Brown Memorial Award to BUHS senior Phoebe Weinberg, who also received the Carter Award. The Brent Young Award went to to BUHS senior Robert Sargent, and the Bruno Award to BUHS senior Hayden Meckle. Finally, Michael Cersosimo of Cersosimo Lumber Company presented the Cersosimo Lumber Company Scholarship to Weinberg.
In the category of Culinary Arts, WRCC Culinary Arts instructor David Spanierman presented the Greg Baird Scholarship to BUHS senior Alex Baker.
Students within the Construction pathway were awarded scholarships presented by Gene Whitney from the Elks Lodge. Whitney presented the Ernest Flagg Scholarship to BUHS seniors Melanie St. John and Devin Speno. Construction trades instructor John DiMatteo presented the Raymond Harrington Award to Twin Valley Middle High School senior Luke Wrathal who also in addition to taking Construction Trades is completing his second year in the Career Center Electrical Trades program.
BUHS senior Magdaleno Keppel who has concentrated on health careers programming was awarded the Kiwanis Club Scholarship by Kiwanis Club member Lindsay Bellvile. Brenda Seitz of the Lions Club presented BUHS student Madison Severance with the Lions Club Scholarship for her successful work in the Early Childhood Education program.
In a general category representing a variety of Career Center program pathways, Director Nancy Wiese presented the Town Fair Tire Toolship Award to BUHS senior Bradley Hunt, Hinsdale High School senior Cooper Scherlin for Electrical Trades, BUHS senior Lily Bingham for Business, and Twin Valley senior Joey Crafts for Electrical Technology, Automotive and Forestry and Natural Resources.
In another overall category, Wiese presented the James Cusick Memorial Scholarship to BUHS senior Brooke Whelan.
Finally, Wiese presented the William Dennen Outstanding student award to Weinberg for her outstanding efforts in her Forestry and Natural Resources program along with her many contributions to the BUHS and WRCC school communities.