NORTHFIELD — The Community College of Vermont will host its 2023 commencement ceremony at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House in Northfield on Saturday, June 3. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. with more than 450 students receiving associate degrees.
This year’s keynote speaker is Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of BETA Technologies, a South Burlington-based company working to electrify aviation. A native Vermonter, Clark is an entrepreneur, aerospace engineer, pilot, and former National Hockey League athlete who holds a degree in materials science and engineering from Harvard University. Clark and his team at BETA are focused on building solutions that move goods and people more safely, efficiently, and with minimal environmental impact to help shift the transportation paradigm and turn the corner on climate change.
This year’s student speaker is Kevin McGreal, who attended CCV’s Upper Valley and Winooski academic centers. McGreal is receiving a degree in liberal studies, and plans to continue his education to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the social sciences.
The Community Service Award will be presented to Bob and Lois Frey, longtime friends of CCV who have supported dozens of CCV students through a scholarship in honor of their daughter, Jennifer Frey, a CCV alumna who died in 2001.
CCV will also recognize three faculty members for their commitment to teaching and learning excellence and their many contributions to their CCV classrooms.
Mary Ann Boyd, who teaches conflict resolution, effective workplace communication, and death and dying, Stephanie Bush, who teaches drawing, painting, sculpture, introduction to studio arts, and landscape in art, and Lou Colasanti, who teaches computer applications, a seminar in educational inquiry and dimensions of self and society, will receive this year’s Teaching Excellence Awards.
CCV President Joyce Judy will officiate the event. Gov. Phil Scott will address the Class of 2023, and members of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees will be in attendance.
CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving more than 10,000 students each year. With 12 locations and extensive online learning options, students don’t have to travel far from their communities to access degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.
The graduation will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEhfQstYPDY.