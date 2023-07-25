WESTMINSTER — In March, voters in the four towns that send their students to Bellows Falls Union High School overwhelmingly approved two, $2 million bond votes — one for putting a new roof on the high school and the other for rebuilding the school's long driveway and parking lots.
It turns out there were legal problems with the warning of the two bond votes, the BFUHS bond attorney told the board Monday night, which required the board to approve a legal fix to the errors — a "validation resolution."
Attorney Elijah Emerson of Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer of Montpelier told the board that it needed to pass the resolution to correct the posting and warning errors, and clear the way for any future bond sale.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said the errors were in the official notice of the proposed bond votes.
"The warning for a meeting where there will be a bond vote needs to be published in a newspaper for three consecutive weeks on the same day of the week, with the last publication date being between 5-10 days before the vote. It also must be posted in five places in the district at least two weeks before the meeting," Haas said in an email on Tuesday.
"What still is not clear to me is who is responsible for these postings, the towns or the SU. To ensure we comply, the SU will be making these postings in the future, if we ever have to go out for a bond," he said.
"In the case of the March 7, 2023, vote, the warning was only published in the newspaper on February 4, 2023. That procedural error was corrected by a validation resolution," he added.
Rockingham Town Clerk Kathleen Neathawk is the clerk of the BFUHS district, and she was on hand Monday night to sign the validation resolution, according to Board Chairman Jason Terry.
The school board last week decided to postpone applying to the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank to sell the two bond issues, as the school district is not ready to start construction on either project. Both are currently slated for 2024.
The school's top priority now is doing the $5 million HVAC renovation at the high school, according to Haas. On Monday night, the board approved using up to $1.5 million of the school's capital reserve funds toward the HVAC project. The district had already earmarked $3 million of its federal ESSER funds toward the project, which was launched over concerns of air quality and safety during the pandemic.
Emerson said the bond bank sells bonds twice a year — once in the summer and once in the winter, and he said the school district shouldn't sell the bonds until it is ready to act.
The school district is not allowed to borrow the money and let it sit in an account, drawing interest and running up interest at the same time.
School directors asked Emerson what was the going rate for bonds, and he said he didn't have that information. The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union finance director James Vezina said the school could expect to sell bonds with a 3 percent interest rate.
Haas said the reasoning was to get the HVAC project completed, and then tackle the new roof and driveway. You don't want to be punching holes in the new roof for the HVAC system, he said.
"The HVAC system is our top priority," Haas said, noting that the price of the project had skyrocketed from the original estimate of $1.8 million to $5 million. That board had not received formal bids on that project yet.
BFUHS School Director Priscilla Lambert questioned where the rest of the $5 million project would be coming from — with the $3 million from the ESSER funds and $1.5 million from capital reserve.
And new BFUHS School Director Jamie Storrow of Westminster asked if the projects would go forward, given the uncertainty over the pending testing for PCBs, noting the pledge by her predecessor Molly Banik that until the board got clearance on the PCBs, any major construction project would be delayed.
Fellow Westminster director June Streeter noted that some of the air tests, taken in June, had been "spoiled" in the laboratory, requiring re-testing, with results expected in the first week of August.
Haas noted that the open concept design of the school could be both a strength and weakness for any possible mitigation strategies, if elevated levels of PCBs are found at the school.
"It's all open," said Haas.
