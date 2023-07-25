• Meagan Kelly of Westminster was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. Students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher for this honor.
• Henry Thurber of Brattleboro was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.:
Spencer Butynski of Brookline.
William Frank of South Londonderry.
Samuel Thibault of Williamsville.
Caroline Mehner of West Wardsboro.
• The following area students earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont, in Burlington:
Hannah Balda of Londonderry, microbiology.
Allura Cameron, of Londonderry, medical laboratory sciences.
Kristina Harmon, of Londonderry, microbiology.
Madeleine Blanchard, of South Londonderry, neuroscience.
Bella Bonneau, of Brattleboro, community entrepreneurship.
Kiki Carasi-Schwartz, of Brattleboro, global studies.
Emily Crespo, of Brattleboro, dietetics, nutrition and food sciences.
Natalie Gadowski, of Brattleboro, dietetics, nutrition and food sciences.
Janet Hawthorne, of Brattleboro, religion.
Benish Nabeel, of Brattleboro, neuroscience.
Katharine Taggard, of Brattleboro, public communication.
Addison Worsman, of Brattleboro, psychological science.
Joslynn Wright, of Brattleboro, English.
Forest Zabriskie, of Brattleboro, music.
Bianca Labuschagne, of East Dover, molecular genetics.
Stevie Roberts, of Jamaica, Magna Cum Laude, psychological science.
Niklas Johnson, of Newfane, environmental sciences.
Aiden Mccormack, of Newfane, computer science.
Nina Singleton-Spencer, of Newfane, psychological science and studio art.
Evelyn Williams, of Brookline, psychological science.
Tyler Allembert, of East Dummerston, computer science.
Emmett Dews, of East Dummerston, microbiology.
Mason Redfield, of South Newfane, mechanical engineering.
Evan Bernard, of Townshend, environmental studies.
Maris Linder, of Townshend, food systems.
Lucas Newton, of Townshend, Cum Laude, history.
Karson Petty, of Townshend, English.
Matt Young, of Townshend, civil engineering.
Dareen Abdallah, of Vernon, sociology.
Emma Allen, of Vernon, Cum Laude, political science.
Nathan Mckenney, of Vernon, economics.
Jennifer Hill, of West Dover, mechanical engineering.
Isabella Nick, of West Dover, sociology and political science.
Brandi Butler, of Halifax, animal sciences.
Olivia Geissler, of West Townshend, chemistry.
Olin Ruppert-Bousquet, of Windham, computer science.
Alissa Walkowiak, of Whitingham, art education.
Codie Wershoven, of Whitingham, psychological science.
Molly Wrathall, of Whitingham, early childhood preschool.
Olivia Genella, of Wilmington, molecular genetics.
• The following students have been named to the Champlain College president's list, in Burlington, for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the Spring 2023 semester
Ashley Bolton, of South Londonderry
Zachary Condon, of Whitingham
Janelle Fisher, of Whitingham
• The following area students have been named to the Champlain College trustees' list, in Burlington, for the Spring 2023 semester. Students on the Trustees' List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters
• The following area students have been named to the Champlain College dean's list, in Burlington, for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the 2023 spring semester
Steven Bruns, of Hinsdale
John Clark, of Brattleboro
Jayden Crawford, of Wilmington
Hailee Mattson, of Dummerston
Cullen O'Hern, of East Dover
Nicholas Stratton, of Putney
Sasha Tschernisch, of Brattleboro