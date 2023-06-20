• Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from American International College (AIC) in Springfield, Mass.
• Anna Seiple, of Londonderry, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.
• Harrison Gleim, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Gleim is majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Wyatt Rosinski, of Brattleboro, was named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Student must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.
• Hanna Hopkins, of Jamaica, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Hopkins is a sophomore majoring in kinesiology and exercise science.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y.:
Leah Madore, of Williamsville
Kylie Reed, of Jacksonville
• The following area students graduated from Lasall University in Newton, Mass., in May:
Sophia Mark, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and Production
Kaie Quigley, of West Wardsboro, Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Sports Communication)
Olivia Zschirnt, of Whitingham,Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and Production
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:
Jonathan Terry, of Bellows Falls
Xiamara Achilles-Bodnar, of Brattleboro
Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro
Hannah Geno, of Brattleboro
Lexi Miner, of Brattleboro
Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro
Riley Patenaude, of Brattleboro
Rachael Rooney, of Brattleboro
Hannah Lynch, of Hinsdale, N.H.
Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons River
Shelby Stoodley, of Westminster