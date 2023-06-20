Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

• Elizabeth Day, of Brattleboro, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from American International College (AIC) in Springfield, Mass.

• Anna Seiple, of Londonderry, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. Students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for this honor.

• Harrison Gleim, of Bellows Falls, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Gleim is majoring in mechanical engineering.

• Wyatt Rosinski, of Brattleboro, was named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Student must earn a GPA of 4.0 for this honor.

• Hanna Hopkins, of Jamaica, was named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Hopkins is a sophomore majoring in kinesiology and exercise science.

• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y.:

Leah Madore, of Williamsville

Kylie Reed, of Jacksonville

• The following area students graduated from Lasall University in Newton, Mass., in May:

Sophia Mark, of Brattleboro, Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and Production

Kaie Quigley, of West Wardsboro, Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Sports Communication)

Olivia Zschirnt, of Whitingham,Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and Production

• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, having earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher:

Jonathan Terry, of Bellows Falls

Xiamara Achilles-Bodnar, of Brattleboro

Nicholas Campbell, of Brattleboro

Hannah Geno, of Brattleboro

Lexi Miner, of Brattleboro

Mollie Patenaude, of Brattleboro

Riley Patenaude, of Brattleboro

Rachael Rooney, of Brattleboro

Hannah Lynch, of Hinsdale, N.H.

Olivia Lauricella, of Saxtons River

Shelby Stoodley, of Westminster