• The following area students graduated this spring from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.:
Elijah Burdo, of Brattleboro, graduated with a BS in computer science.
Christopher Metcalfe, of South Londonderry, graduated with a BS in mechanical engineering.
• Ruby Powers, of Dummerston, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Students must earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899 for this honor. Powers is majoring in media arts and design — BS.
• The following area students graduated this spring from the Community College of Vermont:
Melissa R. French, of Bellows Falls.
Laurel Es Salter-Dimma, of Bellows Falls.
Christina Leigh Howe, of Brattleboro.
Myllasa Riggins, of Brattleboro.
Denny Ray Hughes, of Guilford.
Emma Paige Lane, of Jamaica.
Paige Rohane, of Putney.
Haley Jean Brown, of South Newfane.
Tiffany Marie Allen, of Wardsboro.
Emily Ann Maturo, of Wardsboro.
Alexis Grisales, of West Dover.
Hannah Faith Hoffman, of West Dover.
Zachary Miles Condon, of Whitingham.
Melissa Alicia Sutton, of Wilmington.
• Keigan Illingworth, of Westminster, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Illingworth is majoring in dance.
• Hana Kusumi, of South Londonderry, graduated this spring from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Kusumi majored in government and philosophy. Kusumi attended Stratton Mountain School.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn., having earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher:
Matthew J. Deutsch, of Spofford, N.H.
Emeline L. Stewart, of Wilmington.
• Logan D. Lisai, son of Shane and Kristie Lisai of Saxtons River, has been named to the First Honor Deans List with a 4.0 at Boston College. Lisai is a rising junior studying finance.