• Liam Ian Allan McNeil of Brattleboro received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and mathematics minor from Clarkson University, in Potsdam, N.Y. on May 13.
• Tyler Millerick of Vernon was named to the president's list for the spring 2023 semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Millerick is majoring in general business. Students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher for this honor.
• Emily Harris of Bellows Falls was named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher for this honor.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Noah Rawling, of Bellows Falls.
Abbigale Hodge, of Bellows Falls.
Haley McAllister, of Putney.
• The following area students were named to the president's honors list for the 2023 spring semester at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., having earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher:
William Frank, of South Londonderry.
Owen Rounds, of Westminster.
Caroline Mehner, of West Wardsboro.
Samuel Thibault, of Williamsville.
• The following area students were named to the chancellor's list for the 2023 spring semester at University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, S.C.:
Sapphire Joy of Bellows Falls.
Makenna Milbauer of Grafton.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y.:
Kade Perrotti of Vernon.
Eli Leclaire of Brattleboro.
• The following area students were named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton:
Cameron Allembert of Whitingham.
Maria Page of West Halifax.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Sally Densmore of Wilmington.
Emma Dornburgh of Whitingham.
Morgen Janovsky of Wilmington.
Marcus Pratt of Newfane.
Jenna Robinson of East Dover.
Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend.
• Jessica Roberts of Putney graduated this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in psychological science from Castleton University in Castleton.
• Audrey Martin of Hinsdale, N.H., was named to the dean's list at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., for both the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters, where she is a creative writing and publishing major.
• The following students are named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Emerson College, Mass., having earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher:
Daisy Macdonald of Hinsdale, N.H.
Jamie Jarvis-Stores of Putney.
• Gabrielle Beal of Wilmington was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.
• Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor. Kujovsky, a rising junior majoring in neuroscience, is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.