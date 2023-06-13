• The following area students were named to the dean’s honor list at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Julia Belyung, of Brattleboro, is studying economics.
Elijah Burdo, of Brattleboro, is studying computer science.
• Michelle Marchica, of Westminster, was named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. Students must earn a GPA of 3.9 or higher for this honor.
• Lucas Forthofer, of Dummerston, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for this honor.