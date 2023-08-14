• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.:
Jem Cohen of Brattleboro.
Hana Kusumi of South Londonderry.
• The following area students were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Northern Vermont University:
Gregory Fitzgerald of Brattleboro.
Fiona Perez Razzaque of Brattleboro.
• The following students at Northern Vermont University were named to the president's list for the spring 2023 semester:
Jillian Woodard of Bellows Falls.
Samantha Martin of Brattleboro.
Denny Hughes of Guilford.
• The following area students were named to the 2023 dean's list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
Emilia Dick Fiora del Fabro of Brattleboro.
Alex Shriver of Brattleboro.
Will Taggard of Brattleboro.
Broden Walsh of Marlboro.
• Lia Clark of Saxtons River graduated with a degree in political science from Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
• The following local students in the class of 2023 have graduated from Rodger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
John Imperatore of West Dover.
Abigail Sargent of Dummerston.
Lexia Wolak of Brattleboro.
Grace Guy of Springfield.
• Kade Perrotti of Vernon graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering.
• Haley Frechette of Dummerston was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y.
• The following area students graduated from Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vt., in May:
Carl S. Grumbine of Putney.
Lily Huitong Friesen of Brattleboro.
• Haley Covillion of Bellows Falls was named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester at Curry College in Milton, Mass.