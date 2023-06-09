WESTMINSTER — Eight 8th graders at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children graduated on Saturday, June 3.
Kurn Hattin Homes’ Board President, Mark Bodin, welcomed family members and staff and commented that the graduates were now better prepared to take on what lies ahead from their time at Kurn Hattin. He praised their endless pursuit to become better — better students, friends, and community members.
After the Invocation, Flag Salute, a selection from Kurn Hattin’s jazz band, and Salutatorian Awel Deng Dowang’s address about success and achieving goals, the students were recognized for their Academic and Residential Awards, which they received the previous day. Every student received an award this year.
The following graduates were recognized with various additional awards:
In memory of Mrs. Rudolph Novak, the Good Citizenship Award of Residential Directors was received by a student who is most helpful and cooperative with other students. This award went to Nuna Zaire.
In memory of Esther Mayo and Priscilla Watson, the Suitcase Award went to Tegan Kilburn, an eighth-grader who has shown outstanding progress.
The Maiola Athletic Award was received by Traice Kline for all-around athletic excellence.
Three Woodhull Music Awards were received by Nuna Zaire, choir; Tegan Kilburn, jazz band; Awel Dowang, instrument; and Angong Yai and Athel Yai, for most overall talented.
The Massachusetts Board of Directors’ Award for Excellence in Writing was received by Precious Adedeji.
Sponsored by Shirley Bacon Doyle, Class of 1949, the Alumni Association Awards were received by Angong Yai and Athel Yai, students who embody the spirit of Kurn Hattin through kindness to others and participation in all aspects of campus life.
The John P. Barry & Christopher W. Barry Award was given to Angong Yai, a student who exemplifies the Kurn Hattin spirit and shows acts of kindness to staff and students throughout the school year.
The Eleanor Ward Achievement Award was received by Wayde Hart for showing the greatest overall improvement.
The W.I. Mayo Memorial Award was received by Precious Adedeji for outstanding all-around achievement by an eighth grader.
In memory of Vincenzo “Vinny” Ruggiero, class of 2018, the Vincenzo James Ruggiero Memorial Scholarship Award was given to Awel Dowang.
The Robert P Hubbard Memorial Scholarship Award was given to Tegan Kilburn for his aptitude for art, literature, writing or the visual arts.
In Valedictorian Oluwabamise Precious Adedeji’s farewell speech, she quoted Nelson Mandela, who said, “A winner is a dreamer who never gave up,” and asked her fellow classmates, “Remember to stay positive and keep dreaming because we are all winners.”
After receiving their diplomas, the eight graduates proudly moved their mortarboard tassels to the left and all cheered.
Terry and Marya Holcombe also sponsored the Happy Cows Ice Cream truck as a special treat after the luncheon.