Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane learn about where their food comes from during a Community Farm and Field Day at the school on Friday, May 26, 2023.

NEWFANE — Students at NewBrook Elementary School learn about where their food comes from during a recent Community Farm and Field Day at the school.

PHOTOS: Field Days at NewBrook

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.