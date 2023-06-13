HINSDALE, N.H. — The fifth-grade graduates at Hinsdale Elementary School recently unveiled their contribution to an eight-year project at the school.
Each student created a six-inch square design to express their vision on the theme “The Wonders of Nature.” These 38 designs were then professionally engraved on porcelain tiles and arranged into a display that is now permanently mounted in the school corridor.
This display joins four others created by the graduates in 2019, ‘20, ‘21 and ‘22, which had themes of “Helping Hands,” “Reading Can Take You to New Places,” “Masks Protect and Reflect Who We Are,” and “Dream for the Future,” respectively. These five permanent displays present over 200 original student designs to inspire current and future Hinsdale Elementary students for generations to come.
Eight wall sections in the school’s 2018 new classroom addition have been designated for these displays. The first four displays are located over the lockers in the main corridor. This year’s display starts a new section in the corridor under the bulletin boards to bring the artwork to eye level for most of the elementary school students. They can even touch the tiles to feel the engraving.
This year’s class selected “The Wonders of Nature” as the theme because of the many opportunities to experience nature in Hinsdale. With Pisgah, Wantastiquet, the Connecticut and Ashuelot rivers, farms and backyard gardens, these students’ drawings show that they have all enjoyed these wonders firsthand.
In addition to the drawing, each student titled their design and wrote an “artist’s statement” on their image. For example, one student wrote: “…nature can be all about different things like mountains, animals, rivers, lakes, sunsets and much more. When I go into nature, I get inspired by the smell, the sky and even the noises of birds chirping.”
A catalog of all of the drawings and artist statements was given to each student, along with a replica tile with their design. The students will also receive a high-resolution photo of the entire display to commemorate the final result of their year-long class project.
This project was funded by the Hinsdale Education Foundation through the generosity of Hinsdale parents, residents, businesses and friends of the Hinsdale Elementary School including a special gift from the Brattleboro Rotary Club.
To learn more about this project, visit the Hinsdale Education Foundation website at HinsdaleEF.org or email hinsdaleEF@gmail.com.