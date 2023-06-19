Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE, N.H. — For the first time in 16 years the Hinsdale Middle High School graduation was held indoors because of weather, but that didn't seem to dampen the mood of the day.
At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, families slogged towards the entrance of the school. Toddlers stamped their boots and mothers stepped cautiously in dress shoes over wet grass. The large procession was met a by a pensive man wearing a laminated badge and several armed policemen – all of whom worked to herd everyone through a set of double doors and into the steamy gymnasium.
“Backstage” in the cafeteria, the 30 kids from the 141st class to graduate from Hinsdale High appeared unaffected by the dreary weather. Beneath the florescent lights, the air fluttered with blue and white regalia, jittery laughter, and the glinting prospect of freedom.
When a gangly posse of giddy young men hanging by the cafeteria door were asked what they most looked forward to after graduation, Mason Sauter, class valedictorian and soon to be a pre-med student at Dartmouth College, answered without a blink. “We’ll be adults. At college, I’m not gonna have my family around every day so that’s gonna be exciting.”
“Yeah,” Mason’s buddy, Noah Pangelinan chimed in. “We are gonna get to work through life by ourselves instead of having our hands held through everything. I’m looking forward to that.” In the fall, Noah is headed to the firefighting academy in Concord, Vermont.
The two other young men – Aiden Davis, who recently earned a scholarship to play baseball at Keene State, and Alex Gaffney, who will pursue a master’s certification in structural welding – both agreed with their buddies: Independence would be glorious.
When the group was asked what they most dreaded about graduation, the welder hooted, “Student debt!”
“Especially at Dartmouth,” the baseball player punched his buddy’s arm and beamed. “I still can’t believe he did it!”
Behind the boys, Assistant Principal Christopher Ponce had already made attempts to get the room’s attention. Now he cleared his throat: It was time to line up, he said. Everyone was to make sure they were in the right place. For heaven’s sake, turn the cell phones off!
After these instructions were ignored in full, the assistant principal made one last croak: “Please, after this, you never have to listen to me again!”
Chad Burnett, a graduating senior from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School, takes a short nap before the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
online.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School walk into the gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School walk into the gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School walk into the gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Connor Sengaloun, the the salutatorian for Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School Class of 2023, addresses the audience during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Connor Sengaloun, the the salutatorian for Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School Class of 2023, addresses the audience during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Mason Sauter, the valedictorian for Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School Class of 2023, addresses the audience during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Trinity Stroud, a graduating senior from Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School Class of 2023, receives her diploma during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Mason Sauter, the valedictorian for Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School Class of 2023, waits to get his diploma during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School toss their caps into the air during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Chad Burnett, a graduating senior from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School, takes a short nap before the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
online.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School walk into the gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School walk into the gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Graduating seniors from Hinsdale, N.H. Middle High School walk into the gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
