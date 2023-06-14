HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale School Board has announced the hiring of David Ryan as interim superintendent of schools for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Ryan is replacing Kim Caron, who was appointed interim superintendent in January.
Ryan, who has 23 years of leadership experience in public schools, lives in Hooksett with his family and will start as interim superintendent on July 1.
Currently, Ryan is the superintendent of New Hampshire School Administrative Unit 16 in Exeter, where he has worked since 2018, overseeing 11 schools in Exeter, Kingston, Newfields, Brentwood, and Stratham.
Prior to taking the job as superintendent at SAU 16, Ryan served as superintendent in SAU 53 for the towns of Allenstown, Chichester, Deerfield, Epsom and Pembroke for a year, after spending four years as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Manchester.
He also served as principal of Nashua High School North from 2006 to 2013, and assistant principal at Manchester High School Central, starting there in 2000.
Ryan, who holds an Ed.D. and M.Ed. in education leadership from Boston College, an Ed.S. in education administration from the University of New Hampshire, and a B.A. in English from Plymouth State University, was recognized as the 2012 Charles A. Napoli New Hampshire State Principal of the Year during his tenure in Nashua.
Ryan has served as a member of the National Principals Advisory Panel for the College Board and has 30 years of educational administration, leadership, and teaching experience, including as a member of the adjunct faculty at the University of New Hampshire and Southern New Hampshire University as part of the graduate and doctoral education programs, and as chairman of the New England Regional Council of the College Board.