PUTNEY — Landmark College’s major fundraising effort, the Imagine Campaign, has surpassed its initial $12 million goal to support key priority areas, including student scholarships, LC Online programming, career readiness opportunities, the college endowment and future strategic initiatives.
The college will continue fundraising for the campaign’s key focus areas.
The Imagine Campaign was launched in 2019 with a publicly stated goal of $12 million by 2024. A recent gift of $750,000 pushed the campaign past this goal while also establishing a new scholarship fund named in honor of longtime LC supporter and esteemed attorney Nancy Lieberman, who died in April.
“The Imagine Campaign has allowed intentional, tactical expansion in many areas, notably in scholarship and financial aid support for students as well as expansion of LC Online and our Bay Area Success Center in California,” said Dr. Peter Eden, president of Landmark College. “We aim to keep the momentum going, however, and continue fundraising for these specific areas which support our programming for neurodivergent students at our flagship Vermont campus as well as anywhere in the world.”
Landmark College, founded in 1985, serves students with learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism, and executive function challenges. It offers a range of bachelor’s and associate degrees as well online programs (under the umbrella of LC Online) and short-term programs for college and high school students, and professional development for educators and education professionals.
“All LC students are neurodivergent, and all LC students expect and receive a college experience which provides what they need to develop skills and strategies to help solve many problems the world is facing, and to achieve their full potential,” said President Eden.
For more information about the Imagine Campaign, visit https://www.landmark.edu/giving/imagine-campaign.