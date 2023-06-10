TOWNSHEND — Outgoing Principal Bob Thibault had a list of things to thank the Class of 2023 for at their graduation from Leland & Gray Union Middle High School.
"Thanks for persevering through COVID and its aftermath," Thibault, who will start as superintendent in July, said at the ceremony Saturday. "Thanks for being genuine and honest with us, regardless of how hard it might be. And thanks for turning my office into a beach during senior prank day. That was great. And thanks for being the class that graduates on my last year of being principal."
Leland & Gray graduated 30 students this year. Students waiting for the ceremony to begin described having mixed emotions on their big day.
"It's exciting but I feel like high school went by so fast," said Emily Houle, who already started working at Mulberry Early Learning Program in Brattleboro and will continue after graduation.
Connor Dunham recently learned he would be graduating. He'd been participating in Job Corps training for welding in Vergennes when he received a message from his brother, asking if he'd be coming home for the ceremony.
"I was like, 'What?'" Dunham said, having had issues with credits when attending Leland & Gray.
Despite the confusion, Dunham said it feels good to be graduating.
"It's something I worked really hard for," he said. In the past, he added, that didn't always lead to success.
Welding, Dunham said, "is in high demand. It's fun."
In the moments leading up to the ceremony, Class Valedictorian Ainsley Meyer said, "It's a little nerve wracking. I'm a little terrified."
Big changes are coming "but there's a lot of excitement," Meyer said. "I had a lot of great experiences here at Leland & Gray with my friends." Meyer plans to attend University of Vermont but isn't sure about what to major in yet.
Wyatt Beattie called the ceremony "bittersweet" as his good friend, Dylan Landers, would not be participating. Landers died from injuries of a car crash at the age of 15
"But other than that, it feels good," said Beattie, who plans to attend Vermont Technical College for automotive technology.
The students' lives had been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a student address with Meyer, Class President Catherine Shine recounted taking classes from home "in our beds."
Meyer said the class learned about how to support one another through grief after the death of Landers. They made the best of the time spent together after the school reopened during the pandemic and their senior year, Shine and Meyer explained.
"You have worked tremendously hard to walk across this stage," Meyer told students.
Shine wished the class luck.
"We can't wait to see what you do next," Shine said.
Keynote speaker Kayla Anthony, who graduated from Leland & Gray and has taught math and science at the school since 2019, recounted the students nearly burning down the school during a senior breakfast, wearing different items on their head as a joke during a class, and their practice of calling people by the wrong name for laughs. She said they have learned to prioritize obligations, problem solve and "how to come together as a family when a tragedy occurs."
"Be the you that you feel you are and know you are," she said. "You can make the choice to be who you want to be in the world."
Anthony advised the students to "build new friendships but don't lose the ones you have now."
"Don't let distance get in the way," she said.
Meyer said the yearbook was dedicated to the Landers family for the lives Dylan "touched and the community he unknowingly made stronger." The class will be donating funds to build a new backstop in honor of Landers.
Meyer received the Rebel Award and the John Newton Award. Beattie won an award for having the highest number of community service hours.
Parker Richardson and Delano Schmidt received the Forever Rebel Award, which is given in memory of Landers for strength of character and the desire to participate in technical training like he did. Richardson also earned a scholarship presented by Cota & Cota.
Class Salutatorian Ruth Wright, Abigail Towle and Makayla Goetz received Stratton Foundation scholarships. Towle also earned the Arlo P. Monroe Award.
The Refuse to Use Scholarship went to Wright. Shine, Emma Dunn, Trevor Stillwagon, Mary McDonald and Savannah Cadrin received Honorable John Barrett Awards.