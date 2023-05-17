BRATTLEBORO — Natowich Field could be resurfaced next summer if steps are taken soon to engage engineers and create plans. There is no agreement yet on what exactly that surface will be, but virtually everyone acknowledges that something must be done.
"Ultimately, we want to highlight our students, cheer them on, provide really good environments that high school students should be able to experience sooner than later in all of our sports," Superintendent Mark Speno said at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting last week.
In 2019, a board governing Brattleboro Union High School proposed artificial turf be installed on Natowich Field. A public vote was held just before the board merged with others to become WSESD.
The WSESD Board previously decided it would have a study conducted rather than moving forward with a project. The synthetic surface had been controversial for its estimated cost, and environmental and health concerns among the public. A public hearing left the board wanting more information.
At last week's meeting, Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said the topic is coming back up after a request from the community for information. Speno steered the discussion away from debate over deciding between grass or synthetic surface.
"We'll be here all night long," Speno said.
Gale Associates produced the study for the district.
"What it turned out to be is we really have a five-field deficit," said Chris Sawyer, athletic director at BUHS. "Our fields are overused."
Boys and girls soccer, football and field hockey are offered in the fall. Baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, and track and field are offered in the spring.
Tenney Field was used for field hockey but it didn't meet criteria to host playoff games, Sawyer said. The sport was moved to Sawyer Field a few years ago.
That created other challenges, Sawyer said. The field has no press box or lights, which other sports have access to.
Cassie Damkoehler, interim principal, said bathrooms in the Windham Regional Career Center are now offered for those using Sawyer Field. In the past, lack of such facilities had been a concern.
"In spring is probably our biggest issue," Sawyer said, as sport events need to be meticulously planned to avoid interfering with others.
Football creates a lot of damage on Natowich Field, Sawyer said. After a break in usage during the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the field then opened up to varsity boys and girls soccer teams.
"That was great but now you can really see the wear and tear of it," Sawyer said. "That's deteriorating quickly."
Sawyer said Tenney Field needs repairs on the infield and then field hockey could be brought back to the field, which is in a central location with lights and a grandstand. School staff are exploring renovating the grandstand on Tenney Field, not just for sports events but outdoor classrooms as well. A community group is interested in helping.
Participation rates in school sports are stable as ever and will continue to rise, Sawyer said. About 422 of 772 students are currently playing sports at the school.
BUHS student Django Grace said students "really care" about resurfacing Natowich Field. A petition signed by 111 students in 2019 called for a turf to be installed on Natowich Field.
Board member Shaun Murphy noted a bill in the Senate would prohibit artificial fields installed in Vermont unless it can be proven no PFOAs (perfluorooctanoic acids) were involved in the manufacturing.
"Chemicals known to be carcinogenic such as heavy metals, volatile organic compounds (e.g. benzene), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and 1,3-butadiene have been detected in turf infill made from recycled tires," states a report shared with the board from mountsinaiexposomics.org/artificial-turf. "Further study is needed to characterize the complete chemical composition of infill made from materials other than tires."