WILMINGTON — The Superintendent of the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union recently announced two new additions to its administrative team: Rod Hart as director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Technology Integration, and Terry I. Green as business manager for the supervisory union and central office.
Hart has an Ed.D. in Teacher Education/School Improvement from the UMass Amherst School of Education, specializing in adult learning and teacher education, and a MA from Teachers College, Columbia University in Curriculum and Teaching. Throughout his three-decade career in public education, he has contributed as a teacher and administrator across elementary, middle, and high school settings, as well as designing and delivering undergraduate and graduate-level courses at the UMass Amherst School of Education. Additionally, his tenure as a curriculum specialist and literacy specialist for Teach for America underscores his commitment to increasing student achievement through teacher development.
Most recently, Hart served as the Dean of Curriculum and Instruction for Donahue Elementary School in Holyoke, Mass., further enhancing his expertise in curriculum development and instructional leadership. His passion lies in empowering teachers by providing them with high-quality instructional resources and facilitating world-class professional learning opportunities.
Beyond his professional achievements, Hart actively engages with his community. He has contributed as a Human Rights Commissioner for his hometown, and has directed and performed in various plays and musicals throughout the region.
Green brings over four years of experience in municipal government and 30 years of experience in the accounting and business administrative field. She has diverse experience in financial and administrative fields within the private and municipal government sector. She has been recognized for her ability to bring departmental performance up to a current status within municipal government and private companies while setting processes and procedures in place. Her knowledge and support have allowed departments within these organizations to run efficiently and with transparency.
Many of her roles in municipal government included working as treasurer, tax collector and assistant town clerk for the town of Rowe, Mass., accounting officer for the Monroe Water District (Mass.), and in the town of Florida, Mass. she has served as Board of Selectman and as a Trustee or the Library.
Green and her family moved back to New England from Oklahoma a few years ago to be closer to her family. She lives with her husband Jason, her two youngest children Paige and Kessa, and their two dogs Miska and Millie in Florida, Mass. When Green isn’t pursuing her career goals, she enjoys kayaking on the pond close to her home and tending to her flower gardens.