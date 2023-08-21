PUTNEY — With three new partnerships, Landmark College is expanding career and internship opportunities available to the students it serves.
Landmark educates neurodivergent students including those with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism and executive function challenges. The college recently announced a new collaboration with Equinix, a Silicon Valley-based digital infrastructure company, effective Aug. 1.
The main purpose of the year-long agreement is "to build a mutually beneficial program that includes internship opportunities for Landmark College students where possible, and professional development opportunities for Equinix staff who are serving as mentors," according to the announcement.
Jan Coplan, senior director of employer relations and career connections at Landmark, said three interns from the college were placed at Equinix this summer. They're all computer science majors.
Equinix will be at Landmark in the fall to recruit new students for the summer 2024 internship program, Coplan said.
“Our company has a long-standing commitment to diversity and helping close the digital divide," Equinix Vice President of Talent Acquisition Nicholas Mailey said in the announcement. "Through this collaboration, we are taking additional and deliberate steps aimed to attract, support, and retain neurodivergent workers.”
Earlier this month, Landmark announced a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) New England regional office. They plan to "work together to increase national employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities," according to the announcement.
"The five-year, non-binding agreement outlines four areas where the partners can collaborate to achieve this goal, including a neurodiversity training program for EPA supervisors, hiring managers and other staff; the EPA’s participation in college fairs; and specialized workshops that advance environmental education for Landmark College students," the announcement states.
Coplan said in the announcement that the partnership "significantly broadens our internship opportunities for students in non-technical fields, including life science and liberal studies majors." She told the Reformer the EPA roles are for employment only, not internships.
"We have shared them with our graduates but no one has been hired yet," she said last Tuesday.
College staff are currently in discussion about how Landmark can provide further support for the EPA in working with neurodivergent interns and employees.
“This partnership between EPA and Landmark College will help advance EPA’s goal of bringing more diverse talent into the federal workforce,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in the announcement. “Through this partnership, Region 1 will learn how we can better provide opportunities and understanding for neurodivergent candidates as well as promote environmental education. I’m excited to see the fruits of this work, which will bring EPA new perspectives, ideas and talent.”
The partnership with Landmark College will help the EPA comply with the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, according to the announcement. The law requires federal agencies to establish programs that facilitate the hiring, placement and advancement of individuals with disabilities and take specific steps that are reasonably designed to gradually increase the number of persons with disabilities in its workforce.
Federal agencies also need to comply with a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule by adopting the goal of having 12 percent of its workforce be people with disabilities and 2 percent with “targeted disabilities” such as neurodivergence, according to the announcement.
Mikayla Rumph, EPA spokesperson, told the Reformer that "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are of great importance" to the agency.
"We have formed these sorts of partnerships across the country to increase the number of employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities," she said.
Late last month, Landmark announced a partnership with Virtual Internships to match students with internships among a global network of employers.
"This exciting collaboration aims to broaden the range of opportunities accessible to Landmark College students, providing them with invaluable real-world experience and bolstering their career prospects," states the announcement.
Virtual Internships has a global network of more than 13,000 host companies spanning 18 career fields, according to the announcement. The group's "extensive reach guarantees placement for students regardless of their location or background in their field of interest," the announcement states.
Virtual Internships also provides additional support to ensure students are successful. That includes career coaching, continuous check-ins and training for employers on how to structure their internship projects.
All the internships through the group are virtual or remote.
"This allows the student much more flexibility in terms of the types of companies they have access to and allows them to fit the work in around their work or study schedules," Charlotte Ward, company spokesperson, told the Reformer.
Coplan said the partnership reflects Landmark's commitment to ensuring its students are "fully prepared to navigate the professional world with confidence."
"Our population faces numerous barriers to employment, so we have to lead the way for both the neurodivergent and neurotypical," Coplan said. "Virtual Internships’ approach to internship placement and program scaffolding includes all the essential pieces we know result in positive outcomes for students.”
The partnership with Virtual Internships is designed to break down barriers traditionally faced by Landmark students in securing internships. They are matched with employers who recognize their unique strengths and potential, according to the announcement.
"We believe that every student, regardless of their location, background, or learning style, deserves a chance to grow and develop through practical work experience," stated Dan Nivern, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Internships. "Partnering with Landmark College, an institution that shares our commitment to inclusive and experiential education, perfectly aligns with our mission. We are excited to help Landmark's students bring their unique talents to workplaces around the world.”
The first placement began this summer and included a cohort of five students, Coplan said. Liam Miller, who secured a summer internship with a graphic design company in Colombia, said in the announcement that the internship allows him to learn more skills and techniques to pursue his career goal of becoming a graphic designer when he graduates.