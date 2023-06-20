PUTNEY — Phoebe Weinberg of Putney received a Land Stewards Award presented by the Vermont Land Trust, along with a check for $300. Nine other students across the state also received awards.
“Vermont’s youth have always stepped up to the challenge and opportunities of caring for our farms and forestland, and it’s exciting to see the next generation taking shape,” said Tracy Zschau, interim president of the Land Trust. “We’re proud to celebrate Phoebe as a winner of this year’s Land Stewards Awards.”
Since 2005, the Vermont Land Trust has recognized outstanding high-school students who are dedicated to agriculture and forestry. Juniors and seniors enrolled in agricultural, food and natural resource programs in Vermont schools are nominated by their teachers.
Errold Nelson, Forestry and Natural Resources instructor at the Windham Regional Career Center in Brattleboro has been amazed by how much his student Phoebe Weinberg has accomplished so far. In his nomination, Nelson said Weinberg handled projects with great intention, skill and a strong work ethic and that she cares about nature while understanding the demands on natural resources.
Weinberg has been an FFA (Future Farmers of America) state champion in winter forestry, Vermont soils and land judging. In 2022, she participated in the Kroka Expeditions’ Arctic to Manhattan semester. She works for Sidelands Sugarbush in Putney and has been a member of Brattleboro Union High School’s environmental club.
Next year, Weinberg will attend Warren Wilson College in North Carolina, where she plans to major in ecological forestry.
“I am growing up in a time with an unimaginable future; one which relies on proper land management,” said Weinberg. “Our fate depends on my generation’s actions. For this reason, I am going to pursue a career in forestry and natural resources. By getting this degree and minoring in outdoor education or environmental studies, I will be prepared for any outdoor-based career such as working in national parks, guiding or forest conservation. I want to work amongst the trees, being one of many who push for societal and climate justice.”