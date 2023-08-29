CONCORD, N.H. — As students return to the classroom for a new year of learning, the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) is kicking off the second phase of its statewide reading campaign – aiming to foster a love of reading among youth.
“Reading opens up a world of exciting possibilities and adventures for students. Books also provide children with endless places to visit, stories to explore and characters to meet,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “As schools return from summer break, NHED is renewing its commitment to improving literacy skills statewide through various initiatives, including its ongoing statewide reading campaign and partnership with Lexia to offer professional learning courses, at no cost, to New Hampshire educators.”
Since implementation last fall, 2,111 individuals have taken advantage of the Lexia LETRS courses, and about 1,300 additional individuals are registered to participate during the new school year, which includes early childhood educators, elementary educators and administrators. These efforts are designed to expand literacy training and boost the level of literacy support throughout the state.
“The elementary and middle schools in Nashua have really been engaged in making sure we understand the Science of Reading and we understand how the brain learns to read,” said Kimberly Sarfde, assistant superintendent of elementary education for the Nashua School District. “Because of that, we have been providing a ton of professional development over the summer to ensure that our practices are evidence-based.”
Nashua was one of several New Hampshire school districts previously awarded a Leaning Into Literacy grant of $300,000 to purchase updated materials that align with the Science of Reading – resources that will help teach New Hampshire children to be successful readers.
As the new school year unfolds, visit nhlovesreading.org to learn fun, simple literacy activities that will encourage a love of reading in a child, including serve and return, narrating, naming and singing. In addition to several billboards, there are also public transit buses in Nashua, Manchester, Concord, Salem, Londonderry and the seacoast area that are currently boosting awareness of the statewide reading campaign through a custom bus wrap designed by Güd Marketing.