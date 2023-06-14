WESTMINSTER — Consultants for the state have started testing Bellows Falls Union High School for the presence of PCBs, a toxic chemical found in some construction materials from the 1960s and ‘70s that can cause serious health problems.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas told members of the supervisory union board this week that the testing started Monday and would conclude Wednesday.
Even if the 1971-era high school is found to contain PCBs, (or polychlorinated biphenyls,) Haas said, the state is looking at “different mitigation... rather than a tear down,” which would move away from the dramatic solution that resulted in the ongoing demolition of Burlington High School and the construction of a new high school after high levels of PCBs were found in that school.
Haas said the state is now investigating different kinds of remediation that aren’t so drastic — or expensive. BFUHS was built during the late 1960s and early 1970s, and opened for its first class in September 1971. Burlington High School opened in 1964.
The PCBs are found in many items, including window and door glazing, something BFUHS has in abundance. The chemicals become airborne.
The problem of PCBs is statewide, but so far the Legislature and the Scott administration have not found a solution about what to do and who is going to pay for it and how much. According to news reports, the 2023-24 state budget contained $16 million to help Burlington pay for clean up, but Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed the state budget.
Just last week, members of the Green Mountain Union High School learned that the Chester high school has a PCB problem, with 34 of 45 rooms showing elevated levels of PCBs that require some kind of action, and most of the classrooms on the third floor of the school having unsafe levels, according to news reports. The Chester school opened a year ahead of BFUHS.
BFUHS Principal John Broadley gave the BFUHS board a similar update on the PCB testing Monday night, noting there were several “little red coolers” in the school that were testing the air for the chemicals’ presence.
He said he had been told that the school would have results from the state Agency of Education in four to five weeks.
Broadley said he had sent out notices to the school community, including parents, informing them of the situation.
The PCB situation could play havoc with the school district’s plans to undertake several ambitious construction projects at the school, using federal COVID-19 era relief funds.
The biggest and most expensive project is a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which would improve the school’s air quality, which became critical during the height of the pandemic.
The cost of the HVAC system has steadily risen, and most recent estimates place it at between $4.5 million and $5 million.
The school won’t go forward with the various construction projects until the PCB issue is resolved, Haas said.
Other construction projects include renovating the science area at the school, replacing the roof, and replacing the school’s driveway and parking lots.
The driveway and parking lots will be done last, Haas said, so that the new driveway is not damaged by construction equipment that will be needed to bring in the new HVAC system.
Steve Horton, the school district’s construction consultant, said the school is looking at a 30-week lead time needed to order the HVAC equipment. He said if PCBs are found in the school, it would have a “profound effect” on the construction projects.
The WNESU board on Monday approved hiring a construction management firm, Hutter Construction Corp. of New Ipswich, N.H., which was the low bidder of the two firms that showed interest in the management job. Hutter’s bid was considerably lower than the one from DEW Construction, which is in the process of completing the building of the new Bellows Falls Garage apartment building for the Windham Windsor Housing Trust.
Horton had high praise for both firms, and said the big price discrepancy was likely the result of DEW being busier than Hutter.
Hutter bid $997,850 to manage the various supervisory union projects, while DEW bid $2.1 million.
BFUHS Chairman Jason Terry said the Hutter bid seemed “too good to be true.”
“What’s the catch?” he asked Horton.
“I don’t think there’s a catch,” said Horton, noting that large construction firms are very busy.
Horton said he had reached out to “many more” firms about providing construction manager services, but the district had only received two bids. As a result, the WNESU will have to get a waiver from the state Agency of Education, which usually requires three bids.
Horton said he will prepare a contract, and bring it back to the supervisory union board for final approval.