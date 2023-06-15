BRATTLEBORO — Finding more ways to have their voices heard and supported, students at Brattleboro Union High School are making changes they wish to see.
Jada Unruh, sophomore, said the Student Safety Group formed at the beginning of the school year.
“We had a lot of just drug scare,” she said, recounting when two students were treated after experiencing overdoses at the school. “It was a really frightening time.”
Students worried overdoses might be the new normal. Interim Assistant Principal Hannah Parker, who will be interim principal next year, suggested they could create a group to discuss ways to address their concerns.
Unruh was one of the students who reached out.
“At first, it was kind of rough,” she said, as students weren’t sure what they wanted to do.
They explored different ideas then laid out the problems and how they wanted to go about fixing them. They decided to host grade-level meetings.
Unruh said the group would introduce themselves and ask for feedback on solutions. She described the first two meetings, with the underclassmen, as “discouraging.”
“No one really said anything,” she said. “It was quiet.”
When the group met with juniors and seniors, the feedback came flowing in. They had ideas for more outdoor programming, making school more climate change friendly and sustainable, and addressing drug use in bathrooms and addiction in general.
Seeing people share their feelings and thoughts was “comforting,” Unruh said.
“We went through those meetings and we talked it out,” she said. “I’m really hopeful for what we have done and how it’s going to change the future.”
Parker isn’t facilitating the meetings; she said she just sits back and provides the snacks. She estimated about 12 or 13 students are involved in the effort.
Responding to issues in a trauma-informed way is important for making school “a friendly place for everybody,” Unruh said. She reported drug use being down among her peers and the school feeling safer overall.
Other matters, involving how the students get to spend free time at school, are being discussed and presented. Unruh called support from administrators and other adults “key” in ensuring students are engaged.
“The board is behind you as well,” said Tim Maciel, who serves on the Windham Southeast School District Board and spoke on behalf of himself during the interview.
School Board members, administrators and teachers received professional development from students this year.
“The Student Advisory Committee had a lot of ideas abut how to change the environment and the energy of the school,” said Kaiya Colby, a senior and committee member who serves as a non-voting student member on the board, “especially adult and student relationships and then adults and administrators. “
Committee members wanted to set up a workshop or be involved somehow in professional development.
“We weren’t expecting to get a whole slot of time,” Colby said.
Parker said, “Be careful what you ask for.”
Colby called the opportunity to provide professional development “really huge for all of us.”
“We had a lot of ideas on how to do it,” she said. “There was a lot of good energy, a lot of excitement of wanting to do it.”
The hope is to continue the training in years to come, as this marks the first year of the committee and student representation on the board.
“It was such a beautifully collaborative effort between the students, staff, administration and board members,” Maciel said.
Parker described the professional development as being completely student run and one of the better trainings she’s participated in. Maciel said he learned about the need to engage students in conversations in order to let ideas and solutions emerge.
Communication, student disengagement and identity slurs were the major topics of the training.
One activity involved asking adults to write down feedback they gave students they felt was good and feedback that didn’t feel was such a good choice. Hearing the responses back was “a little painful” but it provided a learning experience, Colby said.
A class called Dimension for Social Change provided high school students a chance to work with elementary students. The older group had analyzed data from a school climate survey and found students throughout the district weren’t feeling as included as they had been before COVID-19, senior Skyler Shooer-Sampson said.
Promoting inclusion and kindness became the goal of the class. Shooer-Sampson noted social media use has been introduced earlier on in childhood over the years and can be problematic.
Maxwell Baker-Gentry, senior, said the class involved “a lot of preparing and thinking about what we could do to help these kids, how to relearn just how to treat each other and include each other after having over a year of isolation, and how to regroup and just recuperate.”
“They responded pretty well,” he said.
Each time, the class was customized for the age range of the students involved. Baker-Gentry said the core values regarding inclusivity remained.
Park assured the BUHS students that the younger students took away lessons from the class. Her child participated in one.
“Each school was at a different level from the other ones,” said Micaela Carlton Newton, senior. “It was interesting to look at that and see how students interacted from different schools and what they were into.”
Colby sees the dynamics shifting between adults and students in a positive direction. Unruh noted that society has changed and people are learning how to craft education to better meet the needs of students.
Students consistently underestimate the change they can effect, Maciel said.
“By giving our students leadership opportunities, they hone certain skills such as the ability to listen empathetically, to make sound decisions in a collaborative manner, and to assume responsibility for their actions,” he said in an email before the interview. “They learn how to work in teams and learn patience and perseverance — all skills that will serve them well post-graduation in whatever endeavor they pursue.”
Shooer-Sampson said the school has come a long way in delegating power to students but still has a long way to go.
Baker-Gentry finds that students can unite behind issues but not so much without any causes to fight for. He called for students to have a platform, preferably not run by administrators.
At the BUHS Leadership Council meeting Monday, members discussed the need for student voice at its meetings. Parker plans to reach out to students to share ways to participate.
“I think we have students who want to be engaged,” she said Tuesday.
Maciel said the 10 minutes reserved for students to speak at board meetings has “a long way to go.” He wants to get the word out about the opportunity as well.
“Change is a powerful thing,” Unruh said. “You just need to know where and how to make change. That’s the key to change.”
Unruh recently was involved in an initiative that led to the all-school spring fling event returning after many years. The party occurred last week and included a dunk tank, face painting and other activities.
“I knew the school needed an event to celebrate the end of the year, and out of the class and socializing with one another,” Unruh said.
Staff supported the event and helped students decorate.
“It was actually really amazing,” Unruh said. “We had a lot of students who enjoyed it. Kids were very, very happy. They had this half day where there were so many things for them to do. We made sure there was an activity for anybody and everybody, whether it was the artsy student who wanted to sit and color or more active students who wanted to kick a football.”
Plans are underway to host the shindig again.