BRATTLEBORO — Kaiya Colby and Ben Berg, the first two students to serve as non-voting youth members of the Windham Southeast School District Board, proved to the board that student voice is critical.
“You should be proud of who you are, and proud of your multiple contributions to your community,” School Board Vice Chairwoman Deborah Stanford said to the students at Tuesday’s board meeting. “You have both demonstrated a strong moral center with your words and your actions due to your strength of character and your leadership skills.”
Throughout the year, the two seniors at Brattleboro Union High School spoke up on different issues concerning the district. They also worked with their peers on the Student Advisory Committee to present about three hours of professional development to board members, staff and administrators in March.
“Adults do not easily relinquish the podium to a bunch of kids,” Stanford said. “You were handed the microphone because you earned it and you have proven true to that responsibility.”
Stanford asked the students to return to the community, remember their service and practice their values. She said she was honored to serve on the committee with the students.
“We laughed, we did the hard work, we did serious business, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the administration, and without the maturity and the perseverance and the intelligence and the kindness and the bravery of our two student representatives, supported by the Student Advisory Committee,” Board member Tim Maciel said. “You wanted people to listen to you. I think that, undoubtedly, that’s something that you guys achieved. The board listens to you gratefully.”
Berg and Colby were appointed to the positions last June. Other applicants became the first members of the advisory committee.
The board will soon be announcing the next student representatives. Maciel said the board approved nominations Tuesday night and he sent students letters informing them of the nominations Wednesday morning.