Lotte Gannon Kurowski, an eighth-grader from Dummerston School, catches the vehicle before it hits a wall during the annual Southeastern VT/Southwestern NH Regional Solar Car Sprint hosted by Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on June 1.

Students from six area middle schools competed in the annual Southeastern VT/Southwestern NH Regional Solar Car Sprint hosted by Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — As the sun beat down, several area middle school students recently gathered at the tennis courts at Living Memorial Park to see how fast their solar powered car can travel.

The annual Southeastern VT/Southwestern NH Regional Solar Car Sprint hosted by Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center brings middle school students from Dummerston, Bellows Falls, Marlboro, the Compass School, Chesterfield, N.H., and Keene, N.H. together to compete.

The teams are given materials and they design and build a car to race with a solar panel. There was a total of 42 cars participating in the June 1 race. The teams competed in a double elimination, so everyone got to run their car at least twice. There was a repair station to allow builders to make fixes to their model cars.

“There are a lot of little things that can go wrong, but it’s a wonderful problem solving team building,” said Mary Grove, a volunteer and coordinator of the event. “I’ve been doing it for like 30 years, and it is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done with kids this age. I think it’s the perfect way for eighth graders in particular to end their school year.”

Ava Kennedy, an eighth grader from Dummerston School who was among the groups of students competing for glory, said it was fun figuring out how to assemble the cars and then adding the right amount of glitter.

“It’s cool to see all these like people and all of the cars that they’ve designed,” said Kennedy.

She added that it was great to meet new people, but it was even better winning their heat.

