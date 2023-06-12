Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.