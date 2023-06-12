WHITINGHAM — The following graduates from Twin Valley Middle High School received scholarships and other awards at the June 10 commencement ceremony.
Matthew Hammond: Valedictorian, UVM Green & Gold Scholarship, Deerfield Valley Lions, Brattleboro Elks Scholarship, Arthur G. Eastman Memorial Scholarship, The Frank Spencer Scholarship by the Deerfield Valley Rotary, Richard T. Gates Engineering & Technology Endowed Challenge Scholarship, Sons of the America Legion, Social Lodge #38 Newton Baker Memorial Scholarship, Phil Ware Award, John G. Doty Award,
Winter Nakos: Salutatorian, Vermont Honor Scholarship, Club Scholarships, Deerfield Valley Lions, The Curtis Fund Scholarship, The Frank Spencer Scholarship by the Deerfield Valley Rotary, American Legion, Post 29, Dennis Comai Memorial Scholarship, Philip E. Arnold Award, Jessica Bolognani Inspirational Scholarship,
Amanda Uvino: James Fernot Award
James Place: The Merton Learnard Scholarship, Russell Hanson Award,
Lucas Wrathall: The Frank Flanagan Memorial Scholarship, Dick Raymo Memorial Scholarship,
Joseph Crafts: IBEW Local 46 Award, Justin E. Carrier Award, Jarred Richard Bolognani Memorial Scholarship,
Justin Oefinger: Faculty Recognition Award
Kaley Mola: Vickey Marchegiani Athletic Memorial, Jarred Richard Bolognani Memorial Scholarship, Jesse Dallam Nesbitt Memorial Scholarship
Jonathan Lazelle: Douglas Bartlett Memorial Service Award
School Directors’ Award (Pens) Matthew Hammond: Winter Nakos, Sylvia Mill, Justin Oefinger, James Place, Lucas Wrathall
Departmental Awards: Sylvia Mill, art and yearbook; James Place, English and physical education; Matthew Hammond, mathematics and social studies; Kaley Mola, science