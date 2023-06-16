Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Along with threatening rain clouds that moved graduation into the high school gym, overhanging the graduation of the Brattleboro Union High School Class of 2023 were the losses, and the blessings, of COVID-19.
“After starting high school normally, excited to finally have some independence, all of a sudden we had to attend school from our childhood bedrooms," said Magdalena Keppel, class speaker and a member of the BUHS Leadership Council. From a complete lockdown, to taking classes online, to wearing masks while playing soccer, “It was hard not to just see everything in terms of what we’d lost."
And while she and her classmates were told the challenges of the pandemic would make them more resilient, “that’s hard to understand in real time," said Keppel.
Close
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Thaddeus Sawyer, a graduating senior from Brattleboro Union High School, gives the welcome addresses during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Thaddeus Sawyer, a graduating senior from Brattleboro Union High School, gives the welcome addresses during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Magdalena Harriet Keppel, a graduating senior from Brattleboro Union High School, addresses the audience during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Sarah Geiling, the valedictorian for Brattleboro union High School Class of 2023, address the audience during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Sarah Geiling, the valedictorian for Brattleboro union High School Class of 2023, address the audience during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School celebrates the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023.