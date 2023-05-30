BRATTLEBORO — A total of 29 students from the Windham Regional Career Center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society earlier this month.
The May 16 ceremony began with an introduction by co-advisor and WRCC counselor Anne Doran in which she welcomed parents, students, family members and staff to the ceremony.
Since 1984, over one million students enrolled in career and technical education across the country have been formally recognized for outstanding achievements in their chosen career pathways. Formal induction into the National Technical Honor Society represents excellence in workforce education.
Nancy Wiese, WRCC director, congratulated the students on their accomplishments, skill development and major milestones in their educational career.
Linda Alvarez, NTHS chapter co-advisor and WRCC Business Instructor, spoke about the purposes of the National Technical Honor Society, which rewards excellence in workforce education, develops self-esteem and pride and, encourages students to reach for higher levels of achievement, promotes business and industry critical workplace values.
William Sevigny, Electrical Technology instructor, delivered a motivational and empowering speech to students while WRCC students Winter Nakos, Magdalena Keppel and Michael Thibault provided student reflections.
Brattleboro Union High School seniors Matthew Gordon-Macy and Tristan Evans participated in a candle lighting ceremony where candles were lit to each represent the attributes the NTHS members adhere to skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership
The following seniors were inducted into the NTHS and will wear their stoles this June at their respective graduation ceremonies: Cooper Scherlin, Phoebe Weinberg, Caitlynn O’Hern, Magdalena Keppel, Bradley Hunt, Miles Plitt, Tristan Evans, Brooke Whelan, Madison Severance, Matthew Gordon-Macy and Thaddeus Keep.
The following juniors were inducted into the NTHS. They will wear their stoles next year at graduation: Addison DeVault, Priya Kitzmiller, Jackson Emery, Aliya Farmer, Ava LaRoss, Delaney Lockerby, Hannah Gouin, Maxine Lehnartz, Montana Frehsee, Sophia Hamm, Jacob Amidon, Russell Babb, Tyson Howe, Madison Wood, Alexandra Gregory, Ben Berg, Maya Eagle and Michael Thibault.