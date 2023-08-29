WESTMINSTER — Eight brand new shiny buses will hit the road for the first time Wednesday, as a rebuild of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union's transportation fleet debuts.
The new buses, seven of which are being rented from Butler's Bus Service, will replace aging buses, which had proved to be costly to repair and keep on the road, according to school officials. One bus was purchased with some of the district's federal COVID-relief funds, she said.
WNESU Transportation Supervisor Renee Prue couldn't be happier, and she said the return to diesel-fueled buses, over the propane buses the school district was using to a large extent, will be an improvement in emissions.
Prue gave a tour of the new buses Tuesday at noon at Bellows Falls Union High School, where they are stationed. The buses serve all the schools in Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens, and take students from their homes to school, and on to other schools in some cases.
Sandi McDermid, a school bus driver for 37 years, gets her bus ready at Bellows Falls Union High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, before hitting the road for the first day of school on Wednesday. Purchase local photos online.
Renee Prue, transportation supervisor for Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, helps get some of the school buses ready at Bellows Falls Union High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, before hitting the road for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Sandi McDermid, a school bus driver for 37 years, gets her bus ready at Bellows Falls Union High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, before hitting the road for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Renee Prue, transportation supervisor for Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, helps get some of the school buses ready at Bellows Falls Union High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, before hitting the road for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Prue has been the transportation coordinator for a year and a half, and she's been a bus driver for the district for four years. And yes, the school district is still looking for more bus drivers, she said.
Prue doesn't come close to Sandi McDermid, who has been driving school bus for the WNESU for a long time. She is going into her 37th year.
Prue said the new buses, which are Thomas Built Buses, were manufactured in Maine and have better internal cameras so that drivers can see students between the seats. The buses also have a special 'no child left behind' safety button, which requires every bus driver to check his or her bus at the end of every day, and press a button at the back of the bus.
If the bus driver forgets to do that, check for sleeping kids and pressing the special button, alarms go off, Prue said.
Another new feature is tinted windows, which she said was nice for the kids. Only buses for special education kids have seat belts, she said. The new buses also have public address systems.
A new bus typically costs about $120,000, she said.