BONDVILLE — The mountain towns' collective taste buds will get some zing, now that a new Mexican cuisine restaurant and bar has opened in the space that previously housed Grindstone Pub.
El Bandito's Grill on Vermont Route 30 in Bondville opened on Jan. 7.
Chef Jason O'Connor, his wife, Mary Ann O'Connor, and sous chef Ben Pacheco are the trio serving up this much-anticipated eatery. You might recognize the name. O'Connor and his wife also operate The Corner Market Deli in South Londonderry (don't worry, it's not going anywhere).
His story is the quintessential flatlander tale. Originally from Texas, O'Connor lived in California for three decades until moving to Vermont in 2017 (he fell in love with the state while visiting his sister here). His then-girlfriend, now wife Mary Ann, joined him.
"We did the whole move to Vermont, start a business, get married have a kid all in one year," O'Connor said with a laugh.
A chef by trade, trained at the Culinary Institute of America, O'Connor brought his 20-plus years of experience working in restaurants nationally and abroad to the Green Mountains when he opened The Corner Market Deli.
Fast forward four years, culinary inspiration has struck again, this time with his 4-year-old, Tyler, in tow. With O'Connor's background in Mexican cuisine and with the family's Mexican and Southwestern roots — Mary Ann is a fourth-generation Mexican descendant — the idea for El Bandito's Grill grew like a ghost pepper sprout.
O'Connor describes his restaurant as a fast-casual dining experience, with an elevated, diverse taco shop taste. The menu includes made-to-order options that use traditional Mexican ingredients and cooking methods. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and all the fixings, along with multiple options of homemade salsas and soup choices, are among the selections.
Drinks are diverse, too, as El Bandito's tequila bar houses high-end tequilas, freshly squeezed margaritas, and a generous selection of Mexican and local beers. Also available at the bar is a tapas menu with evolving Latin flavors.
O'Connor highlights the pivotal part Pacheco plays in the restaurant's authenticity. Pacheco grew up in the vibrant Latin American culture of Los Angeles, which continues to inform his professional culinary work. Combine that with their deep, abiding friendship, and it is no wonder their chemistry in El Bandito’s kitchen.
The chef credits his team for making this venture possible.
"My wife is the brains behind the operation," O'Connor said, with he "and Ben are the muscle, and my son is the boss.” (A small boss with a built-in fort hidden near the kitchen. Family is important to the chef.)
The restaurant is a block down the street from Stratton's access road, and will surely aid the mountain crowd. But, O'Connor says his focus is always on the locals. With that in mind, El Bandito's Grill boasts fair pricing, quick service and a year-round outdoor patio (Heaters for now, black fly screens for later, and music all the time).
Inside, brightly labeled hot sauces line the retail shelves and the colorful, and a colorful “cowboy meets Mexico” theme creates a welcoming atmosphere.
"The core of a good chef is to feed people and to feed them good food," O'Connor said. Sabor La Vida, indeed.
Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays, and is also closed from 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays. More information is available at elbanditosgrillvt.com.