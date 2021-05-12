BELLOWS FALLS — A complicated and expensive decision faces the Rockingham Select Board over what to do about replacing the decaying Depot Street Bridge.
The Rockingham board made a decision two years ago, choosing to replace the historic bridge with a look-alike concrete arch span, virtually at the same location.
But the Vermont Agency of Transportation and its engineering consultants discovered that the design would trigger expensive costs related to the nearby Great River hydro station, since the bridge crosses the historic Bellows Falls Canal, which acts as the water penstock which feeds the hydro’s turbines.
Any construction affecting the canal would mean the generating station would have to shut down. And, if the New England power grid asks for increased generation during a so-called “scarcity event” such as a heat wave, and Great River can’t respond, the town will be on the hook for those penalties as well, the board was told.
As a result, the potential costs have skyrocketed.
Scott Burbank of Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. told the board last week there would be substantial costs — in the millions of dollars — if the construction project interrupted the generation of electricity and damaged the old stone walls of the canal.
Rockingham will pay either five or 10 percent of the cost of the project, depending on what option they choose, leaving the town with a potential bill of more than $900,000.
In 2019, on a 3-2 vote, the Rockingham Select Board rejected the so-called “off-alignment” option, which would have called for a new bridge a short distance north of the current bridge. The majority of the board voted to build a new arch-style concrete bridge in the same location, which requires the demolition of the existing bridge.
Costs escalate for Rockingham, depending on what the town decides about the location and what to do about the old bridge, whose maintenance and any liability would remain with the town.
The town is hoping that The Island, that portion of downtown Bellows Falls that this bridge would serve, along with the Bridge Street Bridge near the Bellows Falls Post Office, will be a major source of development in the coming years, especially since the old Robertson Paper Mill was torn down.
Burbank said the original plan would also necessitate the construction of a coffer dam, which would mean cutting off the flow of water through the canal. Instead, the state has suggested a steel-truss bridge in the same location, which would require the hydro station to shut down only for a month.
Select Board member Bonnie North said she talked with Casey Cota of Cota & Cota Oil, which is located on The Island, and he said the board needs to make a decision on the bridge that is forward-looking — 100 years ahead.
But the off-alignment bridge is the most expensive, and also would result in the loss of parking at Centennial Park, next to the Bellows Falls train station.