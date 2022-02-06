BRATTLEBORO — Neighborhood Schoolhouse is closing its doors this month, citing challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a group comprising current and former parents as well as former employees, we feel this loss on a personal level,” the board governing the school said in a news release. “As a board, we have been deeply committed to upholding the mission and ethos of NSH for as long as we have been involved.”
The small, independent school on Western Avenue started in 1980 is slated to close Feb. 25. It has served children ranging from nursery to middle school age but did not have enough staff to run an elementary program for the current school year.
To ease the burden on families, the school is partnering with Horizon Early Learning Center to guarantee placement within the community for all pre-K and child care students, according to the news release. Mel Zinn, owner and CEO of Horizon, said 14 families and five staff members from the school’s two early education classes are affected by the closure.
Middle school students will complete their academic year at the school. Board member Ariele Ebacher said the board is exploring options to rent a classroom offsite but if that doesn’t work, the middle school students will continue at the school.
Challenges cited by the board relate to staffing, finances, enrollment and facilities. They are said to predate and be made worse by the pandemic.
“We have reached a point where we no longer see a path forward in addressing these obstacles,” the board said. “We acknowledge the tireless efforts of the administration and staff, whose commitment allowed NSH to provide in-person instruction at times during the pandemic when that was not an option at other schools. It is because of their unwavering efforts that NSH was able to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our community’s children in its time of need, and for that we can all be very proud.”
The board said it still believes in the school’s mission.
“It is our hope and our belief that all who have been touched by NSH will carry its mission and its philosophy with them as they continue out in the world,” the news release states.
The stated philosophy of the school is that children require as much respect as adults, students need a say in their learning, and “understanding oneself and finding a meaningful purpose in the world is the ultimate goal of education.”
The school began as “a small group of people who shared some simple but strong ideals,” states neighborhoodschoolhouse.com.
“In rounding out the role of responsibility for our school, we knew when we began that we wanted and needed parents to actively participate in all levels,” the website states. “We imagined that people who wanted their children to come to a school such as ours would come from diverse backgrounds, and that the children would receive a far richer education if their parents were active participants. Finally, we understood that to make our school affordable to as many people as possible, we needed parents to help raise additional funds and cut costs by volunteering their labor.”
Community members have expressed concern that the decision to close happened without public input. Lee Wilder of Dummerston, whose toddler started at the school this year, called the announcement “extremely abrupt.”
“I’m very angry and I think one of the reasons is the line of withholding information,” Wilder said. “They just didn’t tell us anything.”
The family didn’t feel they were told about the school’s status when they began. They weren’t aware of the elementary school program being closed.
“I feel blown away that no one reached out and said, ‘We’re going to have to close the school,’” said Kim Barstow, Wilder’s co-parent, calling the decision “baffling” given the area’s desperate need for child care.
The family also reported feeling surprised to learn the former school director, Alissa Bourque, started a new job as director of the Portland Public Schools’ pre-kindergarten program in Maine on the same day they found out about the school’s closure.
Ebacher said the board’s five members voted unanimously to close the school, and there wasn’t a public call for support or consultation on the matter.
“That didn’t feel appropriate,” she said. “During the past two years, as we all know, opportunities for community gatherings have been limited. Many of the ways that the NSH community would normally have a chance to engage and interact have been taken away by the pandemic. That being said, the door has always been open and very few people have actually reached out to the school in these extraordinarily challenging two years to offer support.”
Ebacher said the board explored every way to save the school.
“To us, the school is not the name, the people, the place, or the mission, but the sum of all of these combined,” she said. “Given the present challenges facing the school, we do not see a way for all of those to be preserved such that the resulting school would still be ‘Neighborhood School House.’”
Ebacher said if the community has a proposal for how to save the school, the board is open to listening.
“There are many factors contributing to this decision, which was not taken lightly,” she said.
There were some difficult times for the school before, said Brenda Siegel of Newfane, parent of former student, alumna and former board member who is part of an effort to save the school. She said the board missed a critical step to involve the community and listen to their needs.
“I have questions about leadership and the secrecy of many steps,” she said. “The elementary school closing, we didn’t know about that. Families didn’t know about that. There’s no reason we couldn’t have and couldn’t have worked together to solve these issues. Not all of the options were explored but I’m sure the board worked really hard and thought they were doing right. It’s just that this incredible foundation of community at Neighborhood Schoolhouse was missed.”
As a former parent at the school, Zinn described the decision to close the school bringing tears to her eyes and making her want to do anything she could to help. She said her group agreed to work as fast as possible with the school’s administration and state licensing to “shift an entire pod of NSH staff and children to a new classroom space off the NSH campus to decrease the changes all children, families and staff would have to incur with the closure, leaving a classroom together and mostly intact so relationships don’t change.”
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, where Horizon Early Learning Program is based, agreed to help and welcomed the pod to operate under Horizon ELP in more classrooms within their building, Zinn said. Her group also helped NSH staff find placements in the early education field.
“Especially during the continued pandemic times,” Zinn said, “we feel it’s our mission to work in any capacity we can to help families in need find high quality child care.”
In 2020, Zinn and community members organized a plan for her group to take over Mulberry Bush Independent School from the Brattleboro Retreat and keep it running as an early education program.