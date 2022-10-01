RUTLAND — With shorter days and cooler nighttime temperatures, fall has arrived, ushering in one of nature’s most magnificent seasons. In Vermont, on the Green Mountain National Forest, fall colors are expected to be most vibrant during the next couple of weeks in the higher elevations.
The National Forest is one of the more heavily-used national forests in the nation, serving between 3 and 4 million visitors per year. Located within less than a day’s drive of more than 70 million people, the forest serves a wide variety of outdoor enthusiasts, each contributing significantly to local communities and the overall economy.
“This is a special time for our residents, our visitors and our forest. We have already seen a lot of vibrant color in the higher elevations and expect that leaves will be near peak in some of the higher elevations this weekend and next,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain National Forest. Sinclair also expects that there will be an influx of local and visitor traffic in the coming weeks and is encouraging motorists to be mindful of where they park and to use extra caution when driving and recreating the forest.
In addition to foliage viewing, other recreational activities in the Forest include camping, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling, hiking, mountain biking, and alpine and cross-country skiing. Like many tourist destinations, the National Forest is a major contributor to local economies and has been recognized as having some of the nation’s most brilliant foliage viewsheds. The New England area alone receives an estimated $8 billion annually in local revenues from fall visitors, who come from all over the world to see stunning mountainsides bathed in brilliant reds and oranges mixed with stately evergreens.
Beginning each September, the Forest Service tracks the progress of fall color and is once again offering the public a website that can be visited for foliage updates, scenic hotspots, and routes to take for peak viewing of fall colors on national forests across the region: Fall Color Report.