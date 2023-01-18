Scientists say people have live in the are now known as Vermont for more than 13,000 years.
Native Abenaki, Mohican, Pennacook, Pocomtuc and Massachusett tribes lived here, and the Abenaki are here today.
In 1609, explorer Samuel de Champlain claimed the region for France. Then in 1724, the British built the first permanent Western settlement and laid claim to the land. War broke out in 1754 for nine years between Britain and France, until the French were in retreat. British King George III folded the area into a part of New York.
In 1777, a year after the Declaration of Independence was signed, Vermont declared its own independence from New York.
Vermont’s name comes from two French words: vert (“green”) and mont (“mountain").
The state is nicknamed the Green Mountain State. It achieved statehood in 1791, making it the 14th state in the Union.
Population as of 2021 was 645,570.
It's capital is Montpelier, and its biggest city is Burlington.
The hermit thrush is the state bird, and the state flower is the red clover. The state animal is the Morgan horse.
Famous political and diplomatic exports include Presidents Calvin Coolidge and Chester Arthur, Ethan Allen, Daniel Webster and Gov. Dr. Howard Dean, L. Paul Bremer and Peter Galbraith.
Cultural icons such as Bill W., Pearl Buck, Ted Bundy, Jim Cantore, Jake Burton Carpenter, John Deere, Dorothy Canfield Fisher, Robert Frost, Louise Gluck, Luis Guzman, Edward Hoagland, John Gardner, John Irving, Jamaica Kincaid, Lindsey Jacobellis, Bill Koch, Bill "Spaceman" Lee, Melissa Leo, Sinclair Lewis, David Mamet, Bill McKibben, Archer Mayor, Frank Miller, Brigham Young and Annie Proulx, to name a few.
Vermont is the largest producer of maple syrup in the U.S., about 2 million gallons a year.
The Green Mountain State is one of the top producers of U.S. Olympic skiers and riders in the U.S.
The state has nearly 1,000 dairy farms; the average farm has about 130 cows.
Vermont is the nation’s number one brewery state per capita, with more than 35 breweries.
There are 223 mountains over 2,000 feet in elevation here. Vermont’s highest is Mount Mansfield at 4,393 feet.
Wildlife experts estimate that 3,000 moose, 6,000 black bears and about 50,000 wild turkeys live in the Green Mountain State.
Mountains that cover most of the state are part of the Appalachian range, which run south from Canada into Alabama.