The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual allegedly responsible for at least 11 bank robberies in various cities and towns along Rt. 91, including Brattleboro, the bureau’s Boston Division said in a news release Thursday.
The white male suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes and light-colored hair and typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers. The suspect has threatened the use of a firearm and during at least six of the robberies, he attempted to enter the vault.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the robber’s identification, arrest, and conviction.
Investigators believe the suspect may be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.
The public is being asked to review photos and surveillance video of the robber and share the images on social media.
“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.
Law-enforcement authorities allege he robbed the People’s United Bank in Brattleboro on Oct. 4 and the Savings Bank of Walpole on West Street in Keene on Nov. 20.
A news release issued by Brattleboro police the day after the Oct. 4 robbery describes a white male wearing a black hoodie who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man, who did not appear to have a weapon, headed south on Route 5 in a silver Nissan sedan with tinted windows, Brattleboro police said in the release.
The man is alleged to have robbed nine additional banks, all in Connecticut and Massachusetts, between Sept. 9 and Jan. 27, the release from the FBI says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.