BRATTLEBORO — No one was inside working when a fire occurred at the Fulflex plant on Justin Holden Drive Sunday.
"As long as everyone is safe, we can always rebuild stuff," Don Venice, vice president of Fulflex, said at the scene at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
At the time of the interview, it was too early to tell the extent of the damage. Crews had just found the fire on the first floor in the mixing department, which Venice described as "the first step in the process" of making rubber products.
Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said the biggest issue was visibility due to smoke. On "a good day," he explained, the building is a maze of catwalks and trip hazards.
Firefighters were taking precautions to avoid getting entangled, Howard said. Two firefighters were cooling off and getting hydrated.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown at the time of the interviews.
Garware Fulflex USA Inc. is considered a global leader in its industry, according to its LinkedIn profile. Its products are used for textiles, medical and personal protective equipment, sports, hygiene, fitness and rehabilitation, insulation tapes, food and agriculture, eco-friendly items and more.
"A strong commitment to research and development fosters a strong culture of innovation that allows us to meet the changing needs of the global market," the profile states.
The Brattleboro plant is on Justin Holden Drive off Putney Road, across from 99 Restaurant and the Vermont Building.
This story will be updated when more information is released.