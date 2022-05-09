Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

VERNON — Fire trucks from the tri-state area lined Meadow Road as firefighters battled a house fire late Monday evening.

Alex Dunklee, the fire chief for Vernon Fire Department, said they got a call for a house fire that was fully involved around 7:40 p.m.

When arriving on scene of the two-alarm fire, Dunklee talked about what he and his crew saw.

“We had heavy fire there [pointing towards the left side of the home], there was a garage or something there, and then also the backside of the house was burning,” said Dunklee.

Dunklee added that the fire spread into the wooded area behind the house and started moving up the hill towards Woodland Road. A crew from Putney Fire Department was able to prevent that fire from spreading.

Dunklee said they needed a lot of people on scene to help with the pockets of fire inside and around the building.

Route 142 was closed to allow trucks to bring to the site.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.