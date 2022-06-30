BRATTLEBORO — The Firecracker 4-Miler road race, in honor of Bill Powers, will take place on July 4 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns. As per tradition since 1978, the race is sponsored by the Red Clover Rovers Running Club.
This 4-mile running race starts at Living Memorial Park, winds its way through Brattleboro, and ends at the town common. Since this year’s parade route is beginning on Flat Street, the end of the course has been changed to prevent runners from having to deal with heavy traffic.
Registration will go from 8-9 a.m. at the park. The race is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.
The entry fee is $15 per person (pre-registration) and $25 on the day of the race. You can register online at www.redcloverrovers.com .
Refreshments at the end of the race will include fruit and water provided by Unified Natural Foods, and bagels by The Bagel Works.
Age-group prizes have been donated by Fast Eddie’s. Random draw prizes have been graciously donated by Amy’s Bakery, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
This is a small, fun hometown race. Come out to run or cheer for your neighbor. Celebrate physical activity and our nation’s independence.
Bay Stater Colby Nixon won the 2019 edition in a time of 22:44, while Newfane’s Delaney Bullock took the female title in 25:18. Others in the race included Hinsdale cross-country coach Glenn Hammett and former star Maggie St. John, three-sport BUHS graduate Soren Pelz-Walsh, marathoner Nancy Heydinger, Fun Run regular Leo Schiff, local legend John Dimick, and Brattleboro Reformer employee Gena Mangiaratti.