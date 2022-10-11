BRATTLEBORO — A former Brattleboro resident hopes readers of his book of prayers will leave with a sense of the power of the individual to affect the world.
The Rev. Mischa Field described "Soul of the Citizen: Prayers for a Divided Nation" as a series of meditations on leadership, service, ethics, justice, faith, culture and the soul.
"I believe we need to tackle national problems on both the institutional and individual level," he said. "Systems need to change, but the people who create and sustain them need to change as well."
Many people have spoken recently of a battle for "the soul of the nation," Field said. But for him, it starts with "the soul of the citizen."
He was born in Brattleboro, where he resided for the first 18 years of his life and his mother still lives. He attended Brattleboro Union High School and The Putney School. He moved to Brooklyn in 2000, a year before he started ministry work, then Queens in 2019. Not raised in the Christian faith, he came to it later in life and is a minister at the Christian Cultural Center.
Field uses prayer as a way to process life. His self-published book began as an exercise: a way of praying through the news of the day, during the digital age when there's no such thing as no "slow news day."
Crises are emerging hourly among "a relentless stream of tweets," he said.
"We're the United States but divided people," he said. "My experience with that spirituality is we're vessels of hope in oceans of despair."
The book gave him a way to grieve through the "tumultuous politics" in the U.S. over the last seven years. He noted political conflicts date back to the creation of the country.
His hope is to "build bridges" between those with differing ideas and values.
"My own experience of the digital age, of the social media age, is not only are we not resolving our own issues and conflicts but we're vicariously picking up other people's," he said. "The book is meant to serve almost as a sort of chaplain to the public and to try and offer what I can to people who may be entirely outside of my context."
Although some readers might not be a Christian, Field said, he might connect with them over values of justice, ethics, fairness or kindness. He believes people can live in peace and as good neighbors.
Field said he also believes fully in the separation of church and state.
"I believe the government makes a terrible church and the church makes a terrible government," he said, finding himself more and more concerned about the culture wars going on in the U.S.
Prayers in the book offer words of encouragement or support for leaders, teachers, role models, saints, "invisible women and the forgotten man."
"I think we have to be increasingly aware of how heavy and large our footprints are," Field said. "We all have global platforms now."
He believes prayers work to change things and lead to action.
"For me, faith involves wrestling with mystery," he said. "I am wary of people who claim to have it all worked out. I have questions. And I don’t think anyone can claim a comprehensive pipeline to God. I know what I know, but there are plenty of things that happen in life that I don’t understand."
One of his main focuses is on writing at what he calls "the intersection of divinity and humanity."
"As believers, we call ourselves the people of God," he said. "In ministerial parlance, I am a man of God. And in any area of conflict, or failure, It’s not God that’s the problem. It’s me."
God is "omniscient, omnipotent," and "omnipresent," Field said, while he considers himself limited by his own capacity, perspective and experience. For instance, he has trouble with roundabouts. Exit 3 on Interstate 91 "vexes me to this day," he said.
Even with study, worship and prayer, Field said, people of faith "still end up at the edge of a cliff." They are limited individuals with "arms outstretched toward a limitless God," he said.
"It is not something we can possibly master," he said. "But in that reach, prayerfully, we not only draw closer to him, but to all these other people he loves, who we may not necessarily like."
His favorite definition of love is "the desire to benefit the other at the expense of self."
"Love gives," he said. "Love sacrifices. Love serves. It’s not a feeling. It’s goodwill. And goodwill is in short supply today."