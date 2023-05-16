MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library is hosting a fundraiser and silent auction featuring critically acclaimed, local Vermont author Chris Bohjalian in conversation with WAMC Northeast Public Radio’s Joe Donahue.
On June 15, starting at 5 p.m., the library promises a fun-filled night of entertainment, delicious food and incredible auction items. This special event is a chance for community members to mingle with fellow book lovers and community members while celebrating and supporting the library.
Bohjalian will share insights into his remarkable literary journey and discuss his novels, which have entertained and inspired readers for decades. The silent auction will feature a range of experiences, gifts and merchandise generously contributed by local businesses and individuals. Auction items will go live June 11 at 6 p.m. and will run through June 28 at 6 p.m. To purchase event tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/2023-mcl-fundraiser-silent-auction-tickets-625325765197.
“I’m a novelist for a lot of reasons, but libraries are a big one. At one point when I was growing up, I went to five schools in three states in six years. Libraries — and the books I found in them — were often among my first friends in each new neighborhood,” says Bohjalian.
The library is open to all as an inspiring gathering place for the community, providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth. Stay up-to-date on its programming, events and hours by visiting mclvt.org or calling 802-362-2607.