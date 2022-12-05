BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Reformer’s sports department is thankful for the many people who have made contributions during the fall season.
Photographer Kristopher Radder did his thing as usual, taking amazing action shots and recording exceptional videos at various high school fields in the area.
Melissa Stewart continually contributed Brattleboro Union High School cross-country photos and results. Doug MacPhee, who seemed to be at every Bellows Falls home game, always sent a few of his awesome shots our way. Fred Ross didn’t miss a single road race, often submitting Kodak moments from local 5ks.
A couple of Hinsdale High School students also chipped in, with Josh Southwick covering some games and Samantha Doyle shooting others.
Kelly Fletcher, Meaghan Fagley, Aaron Lipsky, Andy Drummond, Kristie Lisai, Karlie Borst, Bob Aube and Tyler Boone have also been extremely helpful when it comes to capturing area sports moments.
We really appreciate them all.