Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, condemning the instances of “human rights violations and violations of International religious freedom” in India.
The resolution, which was tabled on June 22, called on Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to designate India as “a Country of Particular Concern” over the country’s “worsening treatment” toward “Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Adivasis and other religious and cultural minorities.”
Omar’s resolution has been jointly supported by three representatives — Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Juan Vargas of California. By seeking India’s labeling, the supporters of the resolution are pushing the Biden administration to take actionper the recommendations from the bipartisan U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom for the last three years.
Speaking about the intent of the resolution, Omar said, “The Indian government must be held responsible for human rights violations against religious and cultural minorities.” The congresswoman stated that in recent years, the Indian government has been escalating its repression of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits, and it's past time for the State Department to take notice of the situation.
A Somali-American Muslim woman, Omar’s intersectional identity has echoes in her resolution. It stamps the recent enactments of the Indian government, such as the new Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019, as “acts of violence.” Omar, who is a member of the Progressive caucus, reiterated phrases from the commission's report in her resolution, which supports her claim that the Indian government has escalated and promoted a policy of a “Hindu-nationalist agenda” that negatively affects the religious minorities.
She also cited instances of criminalized interfaith relationships; repression of voices of minority religious leaders; the allegedly “discriminatory” citizenship allotment system as per the act and National Registry of Citizens; and religious bias against Muslims in hospitals during COVID-19. Omar’s resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
“The United States should stand for religious freedom in India and the fair treatment of all religious minorities,” Omar said. She was unavailable for further comment.
After the condemnation from a Department of State spokesperson earlier this week, this resolution comes after two officials of India’s ruling party, the BJP, made derogatory comments about the Prophet, propelling the nation to acquire condemnations from the Islamic countries in the Middle East.